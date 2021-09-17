Minecraft Redditor showcases how to defeat a ravager with an iron golem

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/SebastianS89S has recently discovered a method to utilize an iron golem to completely destroy a ravager, which is an extremely dangerous mob found in pillager raids.

Iron golems will usually get severely injured when battling a ravager, however, this technique allows the former to get away completely unscathed.

While the original poster (OP) performs the above technique in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, it is unclear whether it can be done in the Java Edition or not. However, based on the video, it seems likely that this technique will be available in the Java Edition of Minecraft.

How to easily kill a ravager with an iron golem in Minecraft

The post begins with a view of a nasty-looking ravager. These mobs are no joke, and can quickly kill an unprepared player.

After a few seconds, it is revealed that the OP has an iron golem attached to a lead, acting similar to a guard dog. The OP then guides the iron golem over to the ravager, where it quickly starts attacking it. This is where the technique comes into play.

The OP gives space for the iron golem to pull back, then immediately walks backwards so the golem has no choice but to come towards the player due to the lead. This allows it to completely avoid any damage.

After repeating the technique a few times, the golem gets free hits on the ravager without incurring any damage. Eventually, the ravager dies, and the OP and golem win without taking a single hit of damage.

This technique is absolutely brilliant, and the OP deserves a ton of credit for figuring it out.

Due to the fact that this post showcases a brand new (and useful) technique, it managed to gain a solid 4,500 upvotes in just a single day. Many Minecraft redditors had a lot to say about this awesome post.

One Minecraft redditor jokingly calls out the OP for having the iron golem on a leash, and not allowing it to have a free life.

However, the OP is actually saving the iron golem from taking damage, which is quite a noble act.

This technique is probably the most interesting use of an iron golem. Many Minecraft players create iron golems before a raid, only for them to be quickly killed by the onslaught of pillagers.

This technique allows the player to have a bodyguard that is almost invincible.

For those unaware, the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft shows the number of raids left instead of the raider's total health, which is the case in Java Edition.

One may argue that this feature is better as the player knows how many raiders are left standing.

Another Minecraft Redditor was confused about the point of this post, as the player could've just let the iron golem fight the ravager without a lead.

However, one must acknowledge OP's plan which ensured that the iron golem did not take any damage.

While this trick was performed in the Bedrock Edition, Minecraft Java players should test it out to see if it works in both versions.

