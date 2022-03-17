Minecraft Redditor showcases some icons from their resource pack

Resource packs are something that all Minecraft players can use. While they're not all universally available across both Java and Bedrock Edition, there are at least texture packs for Bedrock, unlike mods and other add-ons that aren't.

These essentially take the existing game and change what things look like. This is often used for building blocks, food items, and more. One Minecraft Redditor is working on a custom resource pack themselves and shared some of the icons for new items.

Minecraft player creates custom resource pack, shares with community

Each Minecraft item has an icon. It's the small picture of what the item looks like and is displayed in the HUD, inventory and the Creative menu. Anywhere that the item is not on the full-screen or in hand, the icon is in use.

Since the icon represents the item, the icons are important for resource packs. They're a great way to represent just how the texture has changed. If the icon looks the same, players would assume the item does, too, which would make for a useless resource pack.

This Redditor shared the icons for several different items, and they all look fantastic.

The player decided to, at least for now, retexture diamond armor, a turtle helmet (potentially), most other weapons and tools, water buckets, lava buckets, empty buckets, blaze powder, music discs, gold ingots, and more. Here's a better look at the new icons.

The icons for the custom pack (Image via u/Petit-Louis on Reddit)

The diamond looks like an actual diamond instead of a blue circle. Books look less flat and static. All the armor pieces look like they would actually be worn, and all of the items are consistent with the art style.

It's a great first look at a resource pack, and the community seems to agree. The post has over seven thousand upvotes at the time of writing. Comments were filled with nice words, including one that liked how similar it stayed.

The pack is still a work in progress, so the original poster has not shared a download link. That will more than likely come in the future.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha