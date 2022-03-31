Minecraft Redditor showcases their map room and everyone finds it cool

Minecraft Reddit is a tremendous place for people to show off their most impressive builds. Posts get shared all the time with incredible recreations, original builds, artwork, and more. This can range from an impressive aquarium to a literal monster head. Players who scroll through will find tons of wildly impressive builds for inspiration.

In this case, the player created a breathtaking map room. Map rooms are something many gamers often try to make, which is easier said than done. Filling maps in general is hard to do, especially multiple of them.

It's a difficult build to pull off, but this Minecraft Redditor did so with flying colors. Check it out below.

Minecraft player shares incredible map room on Reddit, fans love it

The map room post is one of the coolest builds shared in recent memory. Anyone who sets out to make a map room tries to achieve the level of quality that is present with this one.

The build itself utilizes glass, lanterns, and what appears to be cobbled deepslate bricks. It's unclear if any texture packs or mods are being used here, but it looks magnificent regardless.

At the bottom is an incredibly detailed map. Players who routinely use maps know how challenging it is to fill an entire map.

There's a Bedrock Edition achievement to place nine full maps in a square that connect perfectly, which is very difficult to complete without there being any gaps in the image.

A completed map room achievement (Image via BradLeafsFan9/YouTube)

The map room this Redditor created has far more than nine, as the original poster confirmed.

The post was originally shared with the community with a simple question attached to it:

"I made a map room, do you guys like it?"

The answer to that question is a firm and resounding yes. The post has already collected over 13 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. It even has a 98% upvote percentage, which is very impressive.

The comments are also in awe of the work. One user left a clever pun underneath to show their appreciation.

Another user simply appreciated the details that went into the build.

One commenter remarked on how realistic it looks.

All in all, this is one of the coolest posts that Minecraft Reddit has seen in a while. Doing something like this requires time, precision and lots of skill. It absolutely deserves all the praise it has received and more.

Edited by R. Elahi