Minecraft Redditor showcases obscure way to defeat Warden

A Redditor by the name of angrysperling8 has come up with a very unusual way to defeat Minecraft's Warden. In a post made on r/Minecraft on September 28, 2022, the player showcased their own method of trapping and killing the powerful creature.

Since the Warden's inclusion in Minecraft 1.19, gamers have devised many ways to defeat the monster. Though Mojang initially intended for gamers to use stealth and avoid it, that hasn't stopped anyone from finding interesting methods to take the deep dark's protector down. In the posted video, angrysperling8 detailed their way of defeating the Warden in Minecraft.

Minecraft player angrysperling8 demonstrates Warden-killing method

In the video, it can be seen that after grabbing the Warden's attention, the Redditor backtracks to a nearby End portal that they opened earlier. Firing arrows at the monster to keep it on track, angrysperling8 uses some solid movement skills to dive behind the End portal.

The Warden gives pursuit, but it inadvertently falls into the portal. After using a few splash potions for Speed and Leaping buffs, the Redditor starts to chase it. In the End, the Minecraft Redditor had an enclosure, complete with iron golems, set up from before.

The golems attempt to attack the Warden in melee combat while angrysperling8 makes their way to a nearby End crystal tower. Once at the top, the Redditor fires flaming arrows at the monster while the golems attack it on the ground. Eventually, the Warden's sizable health pool is reduced to nothing, and it's finally defeated for good.

Reddit reacts

In response to the Reddit video, players on the Minecraft subreddit shared their thoughts. Some applauded angrysperling8's creativity, while others thought of alternative ways to assist with defeating the Warden.

Angrysperling8 offered the game seed and the coordinates of the End portal in close proximity to the deep dark. This undoubtedly encouraged players on the thread to recreate angrysperling's tactic of defeating the Warden or come up with their own methods.

Though the use of the seed may somewhat randomize the placement of certain blocks, as angrysperling stated, the stronghold structure close to the deep dark should still certainly be in place. However, players will need to ignite the End portal with the eyes of ender if they wish to recreate Redditor's tactic.

Minecraft is a game of creativity, and the community is always ready to show off its most innovative tactics and ideas. There is no doubt that fans will keep witnessing incredibly unorthodox ways of beating powerful foes. Be it the Warden, the Ender Dragon, the Wither, or even custom foes provided by mods or add-ons.

