Minecraft Redditor showcases old unused paintings coming to the latest snapshot

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot with fresh changes and additions. These snapshots are part of the new 1.19 The Wild Update. Along with new biomes, mobs, and other items, Mojang has also released some old unused paintings in the snapshot.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/Drenkz' posted four photos of these four old unused paintings that were recently added to Minecraft snapshot 22w16a.

Though the caption says 'new paintings', they are some of the oldest ones featured back in 2012 in the Pocket Edition 0.5.0 alpha version. However, they were not present in Java Edition until now.

Based on their design and color theme, these four paintings are named Earth, Fire, Water, and Wind.

The Fire painting has orange triangles with a reddish core.

The Earth painting has a light brown square outline with a dark brown background.

The Water painting has a light blue body of water with waves.

The Wind painting has a lightish circular design, with a faded spiral in the middle.

Reaction from people on the old unused paintings coming back to the latest snapshot showcased by Minecraft Redditor

As soon as Minecrafters on the Reddit page saw the new kinds of paintings that may come in the next update, they flooded the post.

Within a day, the post received over 14 thousand upvotes and over 700 comments, all talking about the paintings and several other aspects of the game. Even if it was later clarified that the paintings were old, people were still excited to see if new paintings would arrive in the game.

After a long time of not seeing these old paintings, people talked about how these paintings can be used to denote different buildings. They discussed that Nether structures, villages, Woodland Mansions, etc., can be indicated by various symbols like these paintings.

As soon as people saw the four paintings of each element, they instantly connected them with an American TV series called 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'.

The series starts with an introduction where the four kingdoms are explained related to four elements. Hence, several people mentioned the introduction of the series.

Several players thought that these were brand new paintings that would be added to the game. However, some older players clarified that these were old paintings brought back into the Java Edition snapshot.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post and discussed several aspects of the paintings and how they can be used in future updates. As many players don't play snapshots, this was brand new information. Hence, the post blew up.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar