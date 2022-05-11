Minecraft Redditor shows how grass blocks can build a beautiful house

Nearly anyone who has started up a Minecraft world has made a dirt house. Dirt is arguably the most abundant resource in the game and is probably the most effortless to collect, so it's the easiest and quickest to build houses with. Generally speaking, it serves to protect players from the outside world for a few nights while they gather the resources to make an actual house.

Sometimes that dirt house lasts a lot longer than it probably should. Dirt houses aren't meant to be long-term, but sometimes they are. It might be for convenience or just out of laziness, but sometimes dirt houses end up being more permanent for some gamers.

In this case, a Minecraft Redditor created a stunning dirt house that was never supposed to be temporary. They managed to make one of the most beautiful builds out of grass and dirt in recent memory. Check it out below.

Dirt houses can be incredible, as shown by this Minecraft player

Dirt is not considered a good-looking block in Minecraft. It's not even considered very useful. It's a block that sort of just exists. It does have uses, like for gardens, but they're minimal and not terribly important for the most part.

One Minecraft Redditor is looking to change all that. Not only is dirt very useful for them, but it's also stunning. Builds can look really good, and the blocks used are often a key component. One might not think dirt and grass could pull that off, but apparently, they can.

The house is incredible, and the use of grass blocks at certain points accentuates the build even further. Dirt houses often don't stand out because dirt isn't very colorful. Grass colors can vary based on the biome, but for certain ones, it's a bright shade.

In this biome, it's pretty bright, which helps the build look even better. If it weren't made of dirt and grass, it would probably be the most beautiful build in recent memory. As it stands, it's near the top of the list anyway.

The stunning build (Image via u/LuitBokking on Reddit)

The Redditor mentioned being inspired by a recent share on Minecraft Reddit, and the original poster confirmed it to be this one. Dirt houses may be growing more and more common.

