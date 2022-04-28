Minecraft gamer showcases their amazing house made of dirt in-game

At one point or another, most Minecraft players have built a dirt house. Dirt houses are a staple for many beginner worlds because they're easy to build. Dirt blocks in a tiny house are easy to collect and place, so it's the quickest way to get a little bit of protection from the outside world.

Most crafters eventually move on from the dirt house. Generally speaking, players can use the dirt house as their temporary cover until they get the resources or the location for a more permanent home. Dirt houses rarely last more than a few Minecraft days.

However, this Minecraft Redditor took the dirt house a step further. Instead of using the dirt house while they worked on a better house, they just made a better dirt house, which is incredible. Check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor stuns with beautiful dirt house

At first glance, this particular build looks like a pretty cool area to build on. The use of dirt means gamers have to look closely to see all the details. The first image shared looks like a hillside, but when focused on, onlookers can see the incredible dirt build before them.

The build has two "houses", a cute garden, a pool, and what appears to be a treehouse of sorts. There's a lot more happening here than any typical dirt house would have.

The build suffers from one thing, and that's the fact that dirt and grass are everywhere. Building this house in the desert, the Nether, the End, or somewhere else with different blocks would've made it stand out.

Conversely, that isn't easy. Finding enough grass and dirt to build this in a desert would be very difficult. Doing anything in the Nether and the End is already incredibly dangerous.

The dirt house (Image via u/bubbaflubba2 on Reddit)

Still, the detail, the design, and the craftsmanship make this an incredible build, even if it's made of dirt. The use of dirt might make it more impressive, considering that dirt is one of the least appealing blocks in the game.

It just shows that in Minecraft, anything and everything is a building block. In this case, it can be a building block for one of the coolest builds in recent memory.

The comments section reflects that idea. One commenter stated that this post was evidence that any block can be used well.

Overall, the post received a whopping 14.2 thousand upvotes in less than a day at the time of writing. It deserves all that and more.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar