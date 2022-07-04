Minecraft Redditor shows mysterious swimming bug

Minecraft has several mysterious glitches that surprise and confuse players constantly. Some bugs might not hamper the game experience but are quite fascinating to discover.

The popular Minecraft Reddit page saw something similar being posted recently. A Redditor, u/vedidag250, posted a video where they created a structure through which they could swim underneath the fence blocks without any block below them.

Both structures had a pit with a hole and were connected using fence blocks in a straight line. The user poured water on both the structures and swam from one pit to another.

The main glitch was when the gamer swam out of one structure underneath the fence blocks, and they continued to swim and move while being completely suspended in the air. The character's body was essentially stuck to the bottom of fence blocks.

The game continued the swimming animation, so the player kept moving and reached the other structure.

Users react to bizarre glitch showcased by Minecraft Redditor

These kinds of Minecraft glitches are always fascinating to witness. Hence, the post blew up after it went live on the Reddit page.

Within a day, it garnered over 17 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People discussed the glitch and joked around in the comment section.

Some users discussed how this glitch could be performed with chains or by any block in Bedrock Edition. Later in the thread, they joked about how gamers can swim in Bedrock Edition and how these simple features are present in the edition.

They are constantly but rightfully frustrated about several bugs in Bedrock Edition, so it is a running joke in the community.

After seeing the bizarre bug, many users jumped into the game to try it. Sadly, they reported how it had been fixed in the Bedrock Edition.

Since this cannot be performed in Java Edition, there is no way to witness this glitch anymore. Some players also mentioned how the glitch was quite old.

Gamers discussed how the glitch was patched up after the Minecraft 1.17 version. Previously, it only worked in the Bedrock Edition.

Some were sad and angry that a harmless bug like this was removed by Mojang and how it was an unconventional yet fun activity for them to do. Later in the thread, users discussed how zip wires and zip lines can be a brilliant addition to the title and how they would help transfer items or travel.

Overall, the post about the swimming bug caught much attention on the Minecraft Reddit page as thousands of users flocked to discuss the bizarre glitch. They joked about Bedrock Edition having these kinds of bugs, while some informed how it had been fixed in the current versions of the game.

Even 17 hours after it went live, the post continues to garner loads of views and reactions.

