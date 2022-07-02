Minecraft Redditor meets an adorable Axolotl family in Lush Caves

Axolotls were added to Minecraft back in 2021 with Caves and Cliffs update part 1. They soon shifted to the Lush Caves biome when it came out in part 2 of the update. They are one of the cutest mobs in the game, and players can keep them as their pets and even as an ally against hostile underwater mobs. A recent post related to them blew up on the popular Minecraft Reddit page.

A Redditor with the username of 'u/Vladdy2017' posted a video of how they stumbled upon an adorable group of Axolotls that looked like a family. The group contained two adult mobs and three babies. One of the adults was the pink variant, while the other was the cyan. All three baby Axolotls were cyan in color and were following the adults.

The Axolotls' family was walking slowly in a mineshaft mixed with a lush cave biome. The player was surprised to see the mob and watched them intently as they walked past. Though the player was simply shuffling through their inventory, at one point they held a sword that scared a lot of Redditors watching the video. In the end, the player continued to explore Mineshaft and loot.

Redditors react to Minecraft player meeting an adorable family of Axolotl

Even though these mobs have been in the game for quite a while now, players are still mesmerized by their cuteness. Hence, this post blew up on the Minecraft Reddit page, garnering over 15 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Redditors talked about how beautiful they looked and humorously mentioned the player taking out their sword.

Redditors were delighted to see the group of Axolotls walking slowly on land. Naturally-spawning baby Axolotls can be quite rare, which made the sight even more fascinating. Redditors talked about how they have found groups of Axolotls and how the mobs live in their base as pets. One of the Redditors mentioned how the parent Axolotls were taking their kids on a holiday.

Several comments on the post mentioned how the original poster pulled out a sword and paused while looking at baby Axolotls. This part made many Redditors anxious as they thought that the player would kill them. Despite nothing happening in the video, Redditors talked about the moment in the comments. The original poster humorously replied on how they wanted to keep their combat moves unpredictable, even to harmless Axolotls.

In the video, the original poster equipped the sword from their hotbar, and several Redditors debated the hotbar configuration. They argued about the order in which items should be placed on the hotbar for players to use. Of course, there is no correct order, and it completely depends on what an individual feels comfortable with. However, the debate went on in several comment threads.

Overall, the Axolotl family was adored and appreciated by thousands on the Minecraft Reddit page. Even after 15 hours since it went live, the post continues to garner views and reactions from Redditors.

