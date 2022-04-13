Minecraft Redditor shows rail system before powered rails were released

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place where players post all kinds of content related to the famous sandbox game. From beautiful builds and redstone contraptions to fun or informative videos and photos, this is a brilliant community for anyone who plays the game or is simply interested in it.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/KrazyMack' posted a photo in which they showed how they used to push minecarts into speed when powered rails were not present in the game.

In the photo, they showed three types of rail systems which were previously used to boost minecart speeds. Two of them were circular rails on four blocks, diagonally descending, and one was gradually descending and ascending with the help of blocks.

Although the redstone activated rails were released quite early in the game, the original poster mentioned that they used boostertracks to push minecarts.

The boostertracks are essentially rails placed diagonally to get speed with the help of gravity. The photo showed several types of these tracks which let Minecarts speed up without redstone.

Reaction from people on the old rail system without the help of powered rail shown by Minecraft Redditor

As Minecraft is an old game, many players were delighted to see the way the original poster showcased the old way to boost minecarts without any powered rails. The post blew up as many old and new players flocked to see the contraption. Within a day, the post received over 28 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Some older players were reminiscing about the days when they used to boost minecarts to crazy speeds with this contraption and move them for miles on end. They even talked about how derailing these minecarts and riding them was fun. They remember how crazy transportation in the game was back in the day.

However, people also pointed out how they do not miss certain things like burning from lava if they crouch too close to an adjacent block. Some things were surely made better by Mojang over the years and several annoying bugs like these were smoothened out.

Soon after this, players started telling their stories of how they used to play the game back in the day and which content creators they used to watch and build contraptions. They also extensively talked about the rail system in Minecraft and how it evolved through the years.

People talked about other redstone contraptions, enchantments, and several other aspects of the game in the threads.

Other than that, people talked at length about the horrors of Minecraft back in the day when Mojang first added Enderman and how the mob's mysterious voices scared them. They also talked about the caves and the ghostly railway sounds from the Mineshafts.

Overall, the post brought out nostalgia among thousands of Minecraft Redditors, as they were reminiscing about the early days of the game and how things were simpler compared to the present.

Along with that, they also discussed how some things were quite annoying in the beginning and how easy it is to do certain things in the game now.

Minecraft has surely come far and has improved a lot, but there will always be a place for the old original gameplay in players' hearts.

