Minecraft Redditor sparks debate on redstone mechanism

Redstone is a component in Minecraft that can be used to create all kinds of automatic electrical circuits.

It is a revolutionary element that enables players to make extremely bizarre contraptions, from simple automatic lights to full-on calculators. However, there are still many players who find it confusing and weird. A Redditor recently expressed the same sentiment and sparked a huge debate on redstone.

The Redditor, who goes by the name 'u/ateijelo,' posted a video in which they showcased a long redstone contraption made up of sticky pistons and redstone blocks.

The contraption was essentially made for turning on and off a redstone lamp. Though this was a fairly simple contraption, the original poster (OP) still captioned the post:

"Redstone is weird"

This was because they were confused about how the pistons were activated one by one but got deactivated all at the same time.

In the video, the player switches on a lever that activates a sticky piston to move a redstone block. The block touched another sticky piston and pushed another redstone block. The cycle went on till a redstone lamp was lit.

Redditors delve deep into redstone mechanisms in Minecraft

There are two kinds of players in the Minecraft community: those who frequently use and love redstone and those who absolutely don't know how redstone works. Both types flocked to this post as it garnered over 31K upvotes and loads of comments.

Several Redditors discussed how redstone is a brilliant tool through which users can create electrical contraptions in the game. Some even talked about how redstone is quite like computer programming.

The thread of comments kept going as more and more Redditors delved deep into its mechanisms.

Several veteran Minecraft players discussed how they used to extend any redstone circuit before some of the new additions in the redstone item family. They shared different methods to extend the circuit using only redstone dust and redstone torches.

Later, one Redditor explained how the redstone contraption worked in this case. The OP was confused about how the pistons were activated one by one when the lever was switched on, but they all simultaneously retracted when the lever was switched off.

This confusion was discussed at length by multiple Redditors. The OP also commented on the thread and discussed the redstone tick in the contraption.

Overall, thousands of Minecraft Redditors jumped into the post to discuss several aspects of redstone and how they worked in this particular case.

Many redstone veterans came to the post and explained all the details of the circuit. Though simple redstone contraptions do not usually get much attention, this one garnered thousands of views.

Even 17 hours after it went live, players are still flocking to the post and joining the discussion.

