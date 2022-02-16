Minecraft Redditor unveils a mega build of a palace and it looks super stunning

The Minecraft community is comprised of millions of players who love to bury themselves in the mechanics of the game. Many players prefer to focus on the combat and exploration provided by the main “questline” of the game.

This requires them to follow a pre-conceived progression system that ultimately leads them to the Ender Dragon, the game's final boss. However, other players prefer to focus on utilizing the game's building mechanic to create astounding structures.

Reddit is one of the many platforms where Minecraft players share their builds for the rest of the community to see and provide suggestions for. Many players upload their builds, screenshots, seeds, maps, and ideas for the game on the many subreddits for the game like r/Minecraftbuilds. One of these players is Redditor u/Themrizza.

Minecraft player builds massive parliament building

As the Minecraft Redditor has explained in his post, the build consists of a massive estate known as the Palace of Hampwick. He also states that the palace serves as the parliament building for his fictional country, named Whiteburg. Four screenshots of the build have been uploaded along with the post, showing the palace from different angles.

The palace is built using a ton of different blocks, which can be noticed as players observe the different sections of the structure. The build's base is done using a mixture of smooth sandstone and sandstone, while the walls are mainly done using different variants of Nether quartz. Sandstone stairs are used in the build as well.

The style of the build is close to what old British architecture looks like, as is pointed out by another Redditor in a comment on this post. The exterior of the build consists of a large garden divided into four parts.

Players can find a ton of pillars adorning the exterior, as well as the main build itself. Multiple lamps can be found around the exterior palace grounds, and a fence runs around the compound.

“Megabuilds” is a category of builds on the r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit that is used to denote builds that are colossal in size and scale, ranging from replicas of royal estates and mansions to entire cities and even countries.

While some players make their custom empires like U/Themrizza, others replicate iconic locations from real life or popular pieces of media, like tv shows and movies.

Edited by Srijan Sen