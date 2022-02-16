Minecraft Redditor uses flying concrete powder to make Valentine's Day contraption

The recent Valentine’s Day occasion gave many Minecraft players a chance to work on love-themed builds. Redditor u/TadoTheMiner made an interesting build for Valentine’s Day using Redstone and published his work on r/Minecraft. The post gained a ton of traction and drew praise from the community.

Minecraft players are known for their passion and even better known for how they exhibit it within the game. This is usually done by using the game’s building mechanic. The game offers an armory of blocks dedicated to providing players with the perfect building experience.

Exploring the Minecraft Redstone Valentine’s Day contraption

The build is a gesture of love towards an individual by the builder. The player has uploaded a video of the build along with the post. The first frame of the video shows a small section of the extensive Redstone circuit that powers the build. A ton of Redstone comparators and Redstone repeaters can be seen as the circuit progresses.

As the player initiates the automated functioning of the build, it starts shooting blocks of concrete powder in different colors out onto a pre-positioned barrier in the sky.

Due to the concrete powder blocks having gravity, they fall to the ground, with each layer of concrete powder forming a small section of a phrase. As the build completes, the phrase is revealed to be “I love (heart) u Kat.”

This is one of the many creative uses of concrete in a build. Powdered Concrete is usually turned into solid concrete and used for modern architectural builds. This build comprises orange, white, black, and red powdered concrete. The player has connected pistons with Redstone to help launch the powdered concrete blocks towards the obsidian barrier in the sky.

Reactions to Valentine’s Day build

With over 15,000 upvotes and 128 comments, this post is among the most trending posts on the aforementioned subreddit right now. Many players reacted to the build, poking fun at the builder and his creation.

The addition of Redstone to the game significantly increased the functionality of the building mechanics and introduced automation into the game.

The most common uses of Redstone in the game include secret compartments, hidden bases, automatic farms, automatic sorting systems, and more. However, many players decide to up the ante by designing something more personalized and creative.

