Minecraft REPO Heads mod guide

Since Minecraft is a moddable sandbox game, its bustling community has created countless fun-filled mods for it. These mods offer all kinds of features like new mobs, structures, biomes, entity animations, and even core gameplay changes. Some of them are also inspired by other entertainment content like films, TV shows, and other games.

One mod called REPO Heads takes inspiration from a trending game, R.E.P.O., to add some unique player movement animations. Here is everything to know about the REPO Heads mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for the REPO Heads mod for Minecraft

What does the REPO Heads mod offer in Minecraft?

REPO Heads is directly inspired by the popular game R.E.P.O.. In that game, players pick their avatars, which have hilarious heads with wide eyes and mouths. Whenever a player in R.E.P.O. uses the in-game voice chat, their character's mouth opens wide. Furthermore, their eyes also move around based on activity.

All these features are introduced to Minecraft through the REPO Heads mod. A player's in-game character's mouth will open and move whenever they communicate through the in-game voice chat mod, Simple Voice Chat. The character's eyes will also move based on other sounds or events.

This mod makes Minecraft multiplayer worlds funnier and immersive since players can see others' mouths and eyes move as they communicate.

How to download and install the REPO Heads mod for Minecraft?

REPO Heads can be downloaded from Modrinth (Image via Modrinth/laf)

Here's how you can download and install REPO Heads for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric modding API for the game version 1.21.5. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the REPO Heads mod. You must also download and install the Simple Voice Chat plugin for REPO Heads to work correctly. On both the mod's product pages, find and download the latest mod files, which should be compatible with 1.21.5. Copy and paste both the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.5 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world to test REPO Heads. It will be best if it is tested in a multiplayer world with two or more players.

