Minecraft reveals concept art for upcoming trial chambers

Minecraft is on a roll, with the major Tricky Trials update all set to be released on June 13, 2024. This is one of the biggest updates the game has received in recent years and the excitement for it is justified. To keep the player base hyped up, Mojang Studios released an almost six-minute-long video explaining everything about the trial chambers. The video also showed some of the concept art made by the team, revealing some interesting sketches.

The trial chamber is a palatial structure that will be added to the game in the upcoming update. Located underground, the trial chambers will house a new hostile mob called the Breeze. Let’s take a look at the concept art for the trial chambers and learn more about this ‘tricky’ place.

Minecraft reveals concept art for trial chambers

The trial chambers concept art (Image via YouTube/Mojang)

The video features artists, developers, and other key members of the team at Mojang Studios who came up with the varied content that will be introduced with the Tricky Trials update. The video goes into in-depth discussions about how the idea of the trial chambers, the vault and trial key, and other items in the update came up.

The developers revealed that the idea of the trial chambers started as a ‘monster room’ where the players would be challenged by difficult mobs. The idea then grew into something larger and much more elaborate. The team made numerous concept sketches to develop their ideas regarding how this ‘monster room’ would look.

Some concept art for the 'monster room' (Image via YouTube/Mojang)

The video also showed some key concept art showing the nascent stages of the trial chambers. The art team was inspired by the pyramids of South America and then decided to add copper to give it a steam-punk look. This made it look like a structure built by an ancient civilization that was advanced in many fields.

The trial chamber is one of the most challenging areas of the game, filled with dangerous mobs such as the bogged and the Breeze. The bogged uses poisonous arrows while the Breeze cannot be attacked using any projectile weapon. This makes defeating these mobs very difficult.

However, clearing out the trial chambers is worth the effort and risk as it has a vault that can be opened using the trial key. The vault contains some of the rarest items in the game, the most exciting of which is the heavy core block. The heavy core block can be used with the breeze rod to make the mace, the most powerful weapon in Minecraft.

