5 best Minecraft roof designs for beginners

A beautiful roof ties a house together in real life, and that is reflected in Minecraft as well.

Minecraft houses are unique to each player - original styles and designs, with specialized rooms and peculiar decor. Roofs in Minecraft are no different, but new players might be thinking their roof looks a bit awkward. Many players leave their roofs flat, which is great for conserving resources in survival mode.

However, those with some blocks to spare or those in creative mode might find themselves wondering what exactly to start with and how a roof should look in Minecraft. Search no further, as here are the best roof designs for beginners in the game.

Top roof designs in Minecraft for new players

#5. The classic roof

A classic roof in Minecraft consists of two slopes on either side of the house. This can be done using blocks, stairs, or slabs.

Players can achieve this look by starting out with walls like this:

Image via Minecraft

Then adding stairs in this fashion:

Image via Minecraft

For more depth, players can extend the roof out by one block and add downward facing stairs for a fuller appearance, like so:

Image via Minecraft

#4. One way slant

This is an interesting look - artsy and strange, but impressive if well done. These usually look best snug up against a mountainside as they balance out the lack of a second slope. Standing alone, it might loom wrong, but some players like abnormalities in their lives. Follow the same protocol as the classic roof, but against the side of a mountain, like so:

Image via Minecraft

#3. A-frame roof design

A-frame roofs, in real life, are touching and are associated with a feeling of coziness among cold climates. This is no different in Minecraft. They compliment snowy biomes especially well, but can still radiate that touching mood anywhere in the Minecraft world. To get the look of an A-frame style home in Minecraft, follow the pattern of the classic roof, but carry down to the ground, like this:

Image via Minecraft

#2. Patio + roof

This is an impressive addition to a Minecraft house, especially if completed by a new player. This is best done with a two story house, since it'll look strange with a single story. Combine the classic style on the second floor, leaving some of the roof flat, like so:

Image via Minecraft

Then, add an entry way, railing, and a decoration for a nice rooftop space.

#1. The double-stacked roof

This is the perfect look for those who have houses with many floors at different levels or for those who add onto their house.

Image Via Gabe Ambrosio

Follow the classic roof design, but at different heights and different directions for a distinct appearance in Minecraft. This is bordering on the line between a beginner roof and a semi-experienced player's roof, which makes it not only impressive and oftentimes beautiful, but a healthy challenge for players to improve their building skills in the game.