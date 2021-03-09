5 best Minecraft seeds for the new mountains biome in the 1.17 Bedrock Beta

A brand new biome of true mountains is coming to Minecraft Bedrock in the 1.17 update.

For quite some time, Minecraft Bedrock players did not have truly tall and epic mountains to explore in-game. The closest things to mountains that players have had access to have been extreme hills, which are more lumpy, dull and gray clumps elevated of land.

This is all going to change with the 1.17 update, as a true mountains biome is already available for testing on the Bedrock Beta. With the right seed, players will be able to explore the heights of fantastic, tall mountains.

This article showcases five Minecraft seeds that have the new mountains biome.

What are the best Minecraft seeds for the new mountains biome in the 1.17 Bedrock Beta?

#5 - Mountains in the Distance

A view of beautiful snowy mountains in the distance in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This seed really showcases how much the world of Minecraft will grow with the 1.17 update. Here, players will be able to explore some truly beautiful and tall snowy mountains.

With the new mountains biome, not even the clouds are the limit for exploration.

Cords: 303, 266, 296

Platform: Bedrock Beta

Seed: -764482725

#4 - Snowcapped Mountains

A ruined portal and a bamboo jungle will be found close to this mountains biome (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The mountain range in this Minecraft seed is not for the faint of heart, as it will take some true tenacity and grit to climb to the top.

Explorers of this seed will find that there is also a ruined portal and a bamboo jungle close to this mountains biome.

Cords: -84, 216, 84

Platform: Bedrock Beta

Seed: -94575307

#3 - Mountain Island

Mountains on an island in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The mountains on this Minecraft seed are part of a giant in-game island that has so much for players to explore and discover.

Before climbing and exploring the heights of the mountains in this seed, players may want to check out the shores nearby. There is a nearly fully intact shipwreck marooned a bit off land just off the coast.

Cords: 808, 213, 17

Platform: Bedrock Beta

Seed: -1729752938

#2 - Snowy Mountain Valley

A picturesque valley of trees surronded by snow capped mountains in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

It is hard to find a view that is prettier than the one featured in this Minecraft Bedrock seed. Explorers of this seed will be able to find a set of stunning snowy mountains that all seem to be protecting a small valley of trees.

The frozen water flowing from the mountains is also a beautiful touch that is really worth seeing in-game by players themselves.

Cords: 340, 261, -20

Platform: Bedrock Beta

Seed: -1252857884

#1 - Minecraft's Peak

A stunning snowy mountain range in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The mountain range in this Minecraft seed is an absolute beast of a challenge to explore. With so many tall peaks and far drops, players have a chance of perishing if they are not careful when trying to reach the top of these mountains.

There is also a ruined portal hidden somewhere in these mountains. A brave Minecraft mountain climber will likely be able to discover it with some effort and ingenuity.

Cords: 664, 267, 1280

Platform: Bedrock Beta

Seed: 653457992

Any player who is not already on the Bedrock Beta can follow the steps showcased in this article to get it downloaded.