Minecraft's new mace weapon pairs with a channeling-enchanted trident to deal a deadly blow

The upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update is certainly one of the most exciting updates that players are eagerly waiting for. Minecraft is getting a bunch of new mobs and items, but the most exciting addition is a brand-new, powerful weapon called the mace. A Reddit user posted a video clip showing how the mace, when paired with a channeling-enchanted trident, can become so powerful that it can kill the warden with just one hit!

The warden is the strongest mob in Minecraft, with 500 health points or around 250 hearts in the game. Another important question that spawns is whether the mace is an overpowered weapon. Let’s find out.

Is Minecraft’s new weapon mace overpowered?

Reddit user and Minecraft player BisonStew posted a short video clip of them summoning the warden and then launching themselves into the sky with the channeling enchanted trident. After reaching a height, they slammed the mace on the warden, killing the strongest mob in the game with just one blow. It certainly shows that the mace is overpowered, but there are some caveats.

The mace works interestingly. Simply using the mace like a regular weapon will not deal much damage. Players need to attack from a height to compound its damage. The higher the attack, the stronger the damage they deal.

So, calling the weapon overpowered would be unfair since it requires a lot of skills to correctly deliver a powerful hit. Also, if the attack timing is missed, it can result in the player losing a lot of health or even dying due to fall damage.

While the video shows an impressive feat, delivering a one-hit finish with the mace to the warden, in actual gameplay scenarios, this is very unlikely to happen. The video shows the warden just standing there, doing nothing while the player attacks it. In actual gameplay, hitting the warden is a challenge in itself because it is very fast, and the effect of darkness blinds the players.

Craft the mace with heavy core block and a breeze rod (Image via Mojang)

Other Reddit users also pointed out the unlikeliness of the situation. User Adorable_Hospital661 commented, saying it is impossible to find the warden with direct access to the sky unless they are being summoned using commands.

Comment byu/BisonStew from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The warden spawns inside deep, dark, ancient cities. While it does have some room for players to jump, using a channeling-enchanted trident is completely out of the question. The channeling only works in the open sky during a thunderstorm, both of which are absent in the ancient city.

Another user named iLieConstantly127 pointed out that while the video says the warden is killed using three simple items, all the items are quite difficult to obtain. The trident is rare, and finding the channeling enchantment takes a lot of time.

Comment byu/BisonStew from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

But the mace is even rarer. Players need to find the mace using the exploration map in Minecraft (which leads them to the trial chambers). There, they need to defeat the breeze and then open the vault, which has a very low chance of giving the heavy core block.

While the video is an entertaining watch, calling the mace overpowered would be wrong. It certainly is powerful, but just like Thor’s Mjölnir, Minecraft players need to be worthy to use it.