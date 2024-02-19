Minecraft's new trial chambers have one big problem right now, and Mojang needs to fix it

In October 2023, Mojang introduced trial chambers, a brand new structure coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update. It has a unique layout filled with all kinds of interesting trials. The developers even added a new mob called Breeze that spawns exclusively in the structure. The trial chamber can already be explored through snapshots and beta previews.

However, there is one major issue that Mojang still needs to address before finalizing and releasing the trial chambers in the 1.21 update. The problem concerns its generation in the Overworld.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

The trial chamber's generation in Minecraft needs to be fixed by Mojang

Available information about trial chamber generation in Minecraft

Trial chambers generate underground in the Overworld realm, anywhere below Y level -40 (Image via Mojang)

As of now, we know that the new trial chambers generate underground in the Overworld dimension. Furthermore, there is information about its starting room generating anywhere between Y level -40 and -20.

According to the Minecraft Wiki, the game will create trial chambers in every 32x32 chunk region. However, this information is not enough to find the new structure with ease, especially considering the vastness of the world.

Trial chamber generation based on Minecraft biomes

Trial chambers can be generated under certain biomes, making it easier for players to find them (Image via Mojang)

Almost every single structure in the Overworld has some connection with biomes. These are regions with different types of blocks, vegetation, mob spawns, etc. Many structures have higher chances of generating in one biome than others. Some of them are only generated in a handful of biomes.

Even structures like strongholds that can be generated in any biome can be found using the eyes of ender.

As of now, trial chambers are generated underneath all biomes, which makes them tougher to find. Mojang could connect biomes to trial chamber generation so players can gauge which biome would have a higher chance of generating the new structure.

This will prevent them from digging in every region to find a trial chamber. They can also add a visual hint on the surface or introduce a new item that helps players find the structure more easily.

In conclusion, the world generation of trial chambers in Minecraft is an aspect Mojang should look at and improve since finding them is a chore. Since the 1.21 update is still far from complete, the developers will hopefully bring loads of changes to the new structure before it is officially released.