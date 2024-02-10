Minecraft's new wind charge lets you perform double jumps

Minecraft 1.21 is shaping up to be an incredible update. With the introduction of freshly redesigned armadillos, the terrifyingly hostile Breeze mob, and ominous trial chambers, there is no shortage of content to be hyped for. Yet, much of the game’s community is focused on the wind charge. This item, dropped by the Breeze, was just introduced with snapshot 20w06a.

Wind charges seem unassuming on their surface; they are just balls of contained wind energy. However, their potential is far greater than it may appear, as discovered by the community soon after their introduction.

How Minecraft players can do new double jump

As pointed out by Redditor u/Nature17-NatureVerse, player-thrown wind charges in Minecraft will knock back whoever threw them. According to the user, a well-timed downward throw can be used to extend the length of a jump.

This effectively means that players now have access to a platformer-style double jump, assuming that they are jumping over a gap with blocks below that can cause the wind charge to explode.

What's more, this double jump can also be combined with an elytra for even greater horizontal jump distances. Players can more than double their vanilla jump potential to over a dozen blocks through careful use of both wind charges and elytra.

On its own, this might not seem like it changes movement within the game very much. However, the wind charge has many uses besides this already incredible double jump.

Revamped Minecraft parkour

The wind charge has a lot of other movement uses. It can be used to increase the player's ability to jump vertically for the same reasons that it increases horizontal jumps, with well-timed wind charge use resulting in leaps of up to 11 blocks into the air.

What is crazier is that players can also climb straight vertical walls using wind charges. The cursor positioning and timing of this trick can be finicky, but essentially, if the player throws a wind charge at a downward angle against a wall while they have upward momentum, they will be thrown further up.

Other wind charge uses within Minecraft

Wind charges can also cause doors and gates to slam open or closed. Buttons and pressure plates will become activated, and levers will flip if struck by wind charges, making them a redstone engineer's dream come true.

While the official release date of Minecraft 1.21 might still be unknown, players at least have the luxury of being able to test some of the new features early. This is the only reason this wind charge double jump was discovered to begin with.

Players should be sure to keep an eye out for future snapshots and consider joining the experimentation process alongside the greater community.