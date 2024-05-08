Minecraft's wolves and horses also need armor trims to look their best

Minecraft has come a long way and the ongoing efforts of developers at Mojang Studios to introduce new content suggest that the game's journey is far from over. With new mobs and weapons, players are getting exactly what they want. However, the list of demands can always be extended.

With the addition of wolf armor in Minecraft and the already available horse armor, it seems like the perfect time to give players the ability to make different armor trims. It allows them to customize their armor in unique ways. But the benefits are not just limited to looks.

Here’s everything great about adding armor trims for wolf and horse armor.

Minecraft wolf and horse armor trims

Horse armor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Armor trims are made by using special items called ‘smithing templates’ that cannot be crafted but only obtained via loot chests, which can be used to change the look of armor. Players also need different items such as diamonds, gold ingots, emeralds, lapis lazuli, copper, etc to change the way the armor looks.

For years the horse armor in Minecraft has been the same and since Mojang Studios finally gave players the ability to customize their armor, having the same option for their horses would be a great way of making the horse collection diverse.

Mojang Studios recently added wolf armor which can be crafted using armadillo scutes. And while the developers have also added the ability to dye the wolf armor, giving players a layer of customizability, it is still just different colored wolf armor at the end of the day.

Customizing wolf armor in Minecraftbeyond colors (Image via Mojang Studios)

One can imagine the possibilities of having armor trims for wolves and horse armor. Players who play the game with friends can have their factions based on the armor trims they have. So getting the same armor trim for their horses and wolves would be a great way to have their distinct army. Granted this is a niche use case, but adding armor trim is not too difficult of a task since the game already has it.

The Tricky Trials update is adding a ton of new content to the game, including the Breeze in the trial chambers, the new mace weapon, and much more. And since the final release of the update is still around the corner, maybe Mojang could add armor trims for Steve’s four-legged friends would be great.