In a small video clip on Twitter, Minecraft YouTuber Dream hinted at the possibility of a face reveal in the MrBeast YouTube Rewind for 2020.

Hats off to Dream. Professionally, the content creator has absolutely skyrocketed in popularity. Proof of this can be found by looking at the growth of his YouTube channel, as he accomplished the milestone of reaching 15 million subscribers in one year.

However, one consistent choice that Dream makes is that he does not show his face will he is streaming or in his YouTube content. This is the direct opposite of the majority of other popular video game personalities, who do choose to show their face to their fans.

Unfortunately for fans, Dream trolled everyone by eluding to a face reveal in the MrBeast YouTube Rewind for 2020, but it was all an elaborate troll.

This article will be showcasing everything that happened to lead up to this moment of expected disappointment.

Minecraft sensation Dream trolled everyone by hinting at a face reveal

All of this disappointment occurred at the end of the MrBeast YouTube Rewind for 2020. The video, as a whole, was exceptionally well done, and a full article covering the video will be coming soon.

Advertisement

Fans of Minecraft should be excited to hear that the game and it's creators got highlighted and lot of love within the video. Minecraft did receive a resurgence in popularity last year, and Dream became household name during that time.

It is only right that Minecraft got the proper recognition that the game deserved.

Hopefully, Minecraft continues to maintain his popularity moving into 2021.

let's start 2021 off with a bang... pic.twitter.com/CZXp0VoOLm — Dream (@Dream) December 31, 2020

To Dream's credit, he never did explicitly say that he was going to reveal his face in the MrBeast YouTube Rewind for 2020. All he did was hint at the possibility of one through a short video clip on Twitter.

There were no direct words stated that he would, fans could only infer that he would from the clip.

Of course in total Dream fashion, he trolled everyone by simply wearing a mask. This means that when he moved the board he was holding in front of his face, viewers were treated to just seeing a Dream themed mask.

Advertisement

As a content creator he is well liked for his sense of humor, so this overall course of action comes as no surprise.

The mystery of what Dream looks like continues into the start of 2021.