Minecraft shelf block changes reverted after community feedback

Mojang recently reverted the changes they made to the shelf block in previous Minecraft snapshots. Shelf is a brand new block they will be adding to the 2025 fall game drop. The block was added to Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition beta previews, and is constantly being updated by the developers. In the most recent snapshot, they brought one major change after the game's community feedback.

Ad

Here is more about how Mojang reverted a change they made to the shelf block after community feedback.

Shelf block changes were reverted after the Minecraft community's feedback

What change did Mojang bring to the shelves initially

Mojang made items sit at the bottom of the shelves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

While developing shelves, Mojang made a major change to the block by changing where items would be displayed in it. In Minecraft Java snapshot 25w32a, if players place items in shelves, they will be placed at the bottom of the shelf, as shown in the picture above. Furthermore, the items on the shelf will look much smaller than before.

Ad

Trending

After this change was made, many players discussed that it was a step back rather than improvement. They were not impressed by how items were positioned at the bottom, leaving lots of empty space at the top.

Mojang reverted the item position on shelves in Minecraft snapshot 25w33a

Item positioning has been reverted back to the center of the shelf (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After seeing so many players discussing the shelf change, Mojang reverted the item positioning change. In the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w33a, the developers made it so that items stored in the shelves will be displayed at the center instead of below like in the previous screenshot.

Ad

In the patch notes, they thanked the community for their valuable feedback and acknowledged that they made the changes accordingly.

They wrote:

"Thank you for all your valuable feedback on the shelf! Seeing the many creative ways you've been using this new block, we've decided to revert the change from last week that positioned items at the bottom of the shelf, as we agree that having the items centered provides more creative opportunities when building."

Ad

The size of the items have also been reverted, they are now much larger than the previous change.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!