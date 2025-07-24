Minecraft Simple Copper Pipes mod guide

Minecraft has various kinds of earth minerals that you can use in a variety of ways. Copper is one of the most recently added earth minerals. At first, it did not have a lot of use, which resulted in several mods from the community. One such copper-related mod is called Simple Copper Pipes, which adds a unique block with useful features.
Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.
Features and download guide for the Simple Copper Pipes mod for Minecraft
What does the Simple Copper Pipes mod offer?
Simple Copper Pipes is a simple, yet useful Minecraft mod that adds two main blocks called copper pipes and copper fittings. In simple terms, copper pipes can help you transfer items from one storage block to another, without the need for hoppers. This means that when two chests are connected with copper pipes, and the first chest has some items, those items will immediately start getting transferred into the second chest.
The pipes from this mod can even transfer other resources like water, smoke, and even vibrations from sculk from one place to another.
If a chest is connected with a pipe without any second chest at the end, the pipes will simply take out items from the first chest and throw them out in the world as dropped items, similar to how a dropper works.
If you want to change the direction of the pipes, you need to create a copper fitting and place it on one copper pipe end, and then place another copper pipe on the fitting facing a different direction.
With copper pipes and fittings, you can transfer items in any direction, even upwards and against gravity.
How to download and install the Simple Copper Pipes mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Simple Copper Pipes mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Fabric and Forge for the game version 1.21.8.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the Simple Copper Pipes mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric and Forge 1.21.8 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the Fabric and Forge 1.21.8 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring all the new mobs, gears, structures, and mechanics the mod has to offer.
