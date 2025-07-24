How shelves will change Minecraft for the better

Shelf is a brand new block that Minecraft will be receiving in the fall game drop. It was initially made available in the Bedrock Edition beta and preview version 1.21.110.20 and will soon be accessible in Java Edition snapshots. This block provides a unique method for displaying and storing items within it. Along with that, the shelf will also be used as a unique building block in several projects when it is released.

Hence, it is safe to say that shelves will massively improve Minecraft. Here's how.

Ways in which shelves will be a game-changer in Minecraft

Shelves will be used as vertical slabs

Shelves will be used as vertical slabs in builds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vertical slabs are one kind of block that millions of Minecraft players have been craving for years. Vertical slabs can be a great addition to the game since they can enhance builds even more. Since shelves are vertical half-blocks, they somewhat look like a vertical slab.

The new block has a dent in the center that is quite thin, where items can be kept. When positioned next to other blocks, it will protrude slightly, giving the impression that it is a vertical slab.

Because it only takes up half of a block and can be stacked vertically on top of one another, the shelf functions as a vertical slab even though it does not seem like one due to the middle dent.

Players can make the shelf block in a variety of colors and even a bamboo version because it can be made with any kind of stripped wood in the game. Because it requires six stripped wood logs of any kind to craft, this new block has the potential to be a wonderful building and decorative block.

Shelves can help players have different hotbar configurations

Players can keep different hotbar configurations in shelves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the primary features of shelves is that they can be connected and activated by redstone. When three of them are connected, the items in them will collectively come into a player's hotbar, or leave the hotbar when they interact with the block.

As shown in the picture above, if these three shelves are redstone activated, the wooden division texture between each item will disappear, and all nine items will as it is be transferred to a player's hotbar when they interact with any item.

Since redstone-activated shelves can place multiple items in a hotbar at once, players can create multiple sets of hotbar configurations using this new block. They can create several groups of three shelves with different hotbar configurations for different tasks. When they want to switch tasks, they can completely change the hotbar configuration and item selection by interacting with a set of shelves.

