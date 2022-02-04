Minecraft Snapshot 22w05a: All you need to know

Unlike many games, Minecraft is constantly receiving new content and features via various updates, despite being over 10 years old now. Each update is highly anticipated by the Minecraft community and adds new functionality and potentially game-changing features to the game.

Beta testing and experimental versions of the game contribute to the success behind the game's updates. For Bedrock Edition, testing is done via the Beta program, which will soon be replaced by the Preview program. Bedrock testing is now available for Xbox One, Windows 10 and 11, Android and iOS (via Minecraft Preview).

Java Edition, on the other hand, receives test versions in the form of Snapshots, and later, Pre releases. In this article, we talk about the latest snapshot for Minecraft Java - snapshot 22w05a.

Everything players need to know about Minecraft snapshot 22w05a

The 22w05a snapshot mostly focuses on bug fixes and a single, biome-related change within the world of Minecraft. A blog post by Mojang in the "patch notes" section of the Minecraft launcher states that the company is currently working on some bigger changes.

However, those changes are not yet ready to be released. Therefore, while Mojang works on them, a ton of bugs have been fixed for this snapshot of the Minecraft 1.18.1 version of the game.

While 18 bug fixes have been made in this patch, only one change has been included and it pertains to the Badlands biome. Specifically, the biome’s layout has been changed from how it previously used to be, in order to prevent or avoid changes in chunk borders or biome generation. However, they also stated that the change would be reintroduced at a later stage.

Bug fixes in the 22w05a patch include:

Water glitch: In this glitch, it is reported that if water is placed and is flowing diagonally to the desired destination, it creates a weird, broken effect that essentially bends the water. A solution that has been provided is that players must allow the water source to travel as far as it can. Only after that has taken place should the players add a second source of water, diagonally.

The water in the game looks like it is flowing up instead of down.

When loading in, structure blocks do not carry out the rotation of entities as they should.

During generation, pointed dripstone can replace blocks, and generate instead.

Wood pillars similar to those found in mineshafts can be seen inside dripstone caves, on dripstone pillars

Dripstone is seen inside abandoned mineshafts, not removed by them.

Foxes lie down on powdered snow, and do not attempt to escape, even while getting trapped inside the block and taking damage.

The Biome Selector is not ordered correctly in many languages.

The spawning of Slimes takes place in a "Redstone Ready" superflat world.

The loot tables of outdated chests get deleted when the game’s version is changed 1.18.1

Constant chunk saving is caused by campfires and hoppers.

When a world is deleted, it does not show up on the game’s log.

At certain heights, the player model vanishes.

When the player teleports to depths below Y level 0 from the Overworld to another dimension, their game freezes on the loading screen until they die.

If a player types in /placefeature when connected to an online server, the client crashes.

When upgrading to snapshot 22w03a, some harsh chunk borders can be seen.

Incorrect calculation for BlockPos getSquaredDistance().

Players can freeze on the "Loading terrain..." screen when they rejoin a world whilst above or below the world’s build limit

