Minecraft speedrunning categories explained

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in existence. Despite being a sandbox, it has an underlying story where players survive and travel to all three dimensions of the game and finally defeat the Ender Dragon to complete its main story. Since the game is extremely popular, it has garnered an entire speedrunning community of its own.

Thousands of players have tried to complete Minecraft as quickly as possible, and have gradually brought down the time to ridiculous numbers. When looking through the game's speedruns, its categories can be confusing at first. Hence, here is a short summary of the different types of speedrunning categories in Minecraft.

Different types of speedrunning categories in Minecraft

Random Seed Glitchless

The first, and most popular, Minecraft speedrunning category is Random Seed Glitchless (RSG). In this, players try to beat the game as quickly as they can while adhering to certain criteria.

"Random seed" refers to the fact that the player cannot know the spawn location, the terrain, structures, or loot because the world is always created from an entirely random seed. Hence, RSG tests the flexibility and fast decision-making of a player.

"Glitchless" refers to a run that adheres to the game's intended mechanics and does not use bugs, exploits, or glitches to get around certain gameplay elements. Despite this, there are some render distance and FOV techniques that players use to quickly find strongholds and other important structures.

Because the competitors never know what to expect, the RSG speedrunning category is quite intense. Fast speedrunners frequently restart runs dozens or even hundreds of times to get the best world spawns. After that, they rely on quick reflexes, game knowledge, and a little bit of luck.

When it comes to game versions, RSG is usually most popular in the pre-1.8 and 1.16 versions. Both these versions have vastly different speedrun methods, since they are so far apart in time and features.

Set Seed Glitchless

In the Set Seed Glitchless (SSG) speedrunning category of Minecraft, players try to finish the game as quickly as they can with a preset world seed. "Set seed" refers to a fixed world generation that players are aware of. They usually know the exact locations of all items, terrain, creatures, structures, and loot. This enables speedrunners to aim for perfection by planning and optimizing their path down to the last millisecond.

The "Glitchless: part again means that no bugs, glitches, or exploits can be used in this speedrun. Of course, players still can use some render distance and FOV tricks to track down structures.

SSG is all about perfect execution, memorizing movement, optimizing inventory, and making no mistakes whatsoever.

In this category, world records are extremely close, frequently varying by a mere tenth of a second. Under the standard guidelines of Minecraft, it's a real test of accuracy, muscle memory, and mechanical competence.

