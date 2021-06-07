Minecraft star Quackity claims he is "going to box" GeorgeNotFound, and fans are all for it

It looks like the hype created by the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout has taken over the Minecraft realm, with popular streamers Alex "Quackity" and GeorgeNotFound now ready to square off against one another.
Seemingly inspired by the Paul x Mayweather fight, Quackity recently took to Twitter to hilariously reveal his intentions of boxing fellow streamer GeorgeNotFound.
His statement of intent did not go unnoticed as GeorgeNotFound came up with a funny reply of his own:
In light of the popular Minecraft duo's amusing banter, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of hilarious reactions.
Karl Jacobs, Callahan and more react as Quackity's GeorgeNotFound tweet goes viral
Quackity and GeorgeNotFound are two of the most popular names in Minecraft today. They have amassed a stellar fan following over the course of their respective careers.
From engaging in wholesome banter on stream to leaving fans in splits with their hilarious interactions online, there is seldom a dull moment when either of them are involved.
Their recent Twitter exchange took place just a couple of minutes after Dream and Sapnap shared hilarious tweets after the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout. The tweets also became the source of several memes:
Fans enthusiastically took to Twitter to react to the possibility of witnessing a GeorgeNotFound vs Quackity bout. They were also joined by popular streamers, including Callahan, Karl Jacobs, TinaKitten and more:
From the reactions above, it seems like the recent banter between GeorgeNotFound and Quackity has proved to be a winner in terms of getting traction online.
