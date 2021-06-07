Minecraft star Quackity claims he is "going to box" GeorgeNotFound, and fans are all for it

It looks like the hype created by the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout has taken over the Minecraft realm, with popular streamers Alex "Quackity" and GeorgeNotFound now ready to square off against one another.

Seemingly inspired by the Paul x Mayweather fight, Quackity recently took to Twitter to hilariously reveal his intentions of boxing fellow streamer GeorgeNotFound.

i am going to box GeorgeNotFound — quackity4k (@quackity4k) June 7, 2021

His statement of intent did not go unnoticed as GeorgeNotFound came up with a funny reply of his own:

im going to box you like a fish — George (@GeorgeNotFound) June 7, 2021

In light of the popular Minecraft duo's amusing banter, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of hilarious reactions.

Karl Jacobs, Callahan and more react as Quackity's GeorgeNotFound tweet goes viral

Quackity and GeorgeNotFound are two of the most popular names in Minecraft today. They have amassed a stellar fan following over the course of their respective careers.

From engaging in wholesome banter on stream to leaving fans in splits with their hilarious interactions online, there is seldom a dull moment when either of them are involved.

Their recent Twitter exchange took place just a couple of minutes after Dream and Sapnap shared hilarious tweets after the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout. The tweets also became the source of several memes:

I’m watching boxing when do they kiss — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 7, 2021

I could take all these guys in boxing — sapnap (@sapnapalt) June 7, 2021

Fans enthusiastically took to Twitter to react to the possibility of witnessing a GeorgeNotFound vs Quackity bout. They were also joined by popular streamers, including Callahan, Karl Jacobs, TinaKitten and more:

can i be the announcer? — Callahan (@CallahanIsCool) June 7, 2021

give him the ol one two!! 💥🥊🥊 — tina :D (@TinaKitten) June 7, 2021

Can I be the person that walks onto the ring inbetween rounds with a sign to indicate what round it is? — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) June 7, 2021

did you win ?? pic.twitter.com/lvlRS47N83 — ria / clem (@ohgogy) June 7, 2021

???? pic.twitter.com/8y4Ew3DwdV — luisa is very dyslexic and colorblind (@sappydreamnap) June 7, 2021

You and George by the end pic.twitter.com/NXjKuuMKsl — Abby ᵕ̈♡✨ (@catgirIgogy) June 7, 2021

Big Q did make gogy tweet "dnf is dead" soooo... — ✨mae✨ (@kenna_mae_mcb) June 7, 2021

Plot twist: they kiss — oasis (@N0tOasis) June 7, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems like the recent banter between GeorgeNotFound and Quackity has proved to be a winner in terms of getting traction online.

