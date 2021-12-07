Minecraft star Ranboo's announcement to dye his hair sends fans into a frenzy

Recently on a stream, Ranboo, a well-known Minecraft streamer, decided to dye his hair for the upcoming MCC. He has teamed up with Dream, Tubbo, and Slimecicle with green as their team colors. As he announced this on his stream, his fans went wild and tweeted about it.

Ranboo is a recent addition to the MCC. For the upcoming MCC, he has teamed up with one of the strongest players and most famous Minecraft content creators, Dream. Their team is named Emerald Elves, and hence the Minecraft star decided to dye his hair green.

Minecraft streamer Ranboo talks about dyeing his hair, and fans react to it on Twitter

Being a faceless Minecraft star, he gets a lot of attention from his fans for his outer appearance. He posted a photo with Tubbo a few weeks ago with short hair, which sent his fans into a frenzy. The same happened when he announced about dyeing his hair green for MCC.

In a recent stream, he casually talked to his viewers about his hair. He hyped them up by revealing the news and explained the reason being MCC and his team colors. However, he sounded skeptical about dyeing his hair at 0:23 seconds into the clip:

Oh boy. Oh boy! Yeah it'll be green because of the MCC colors. So...yikes!

In the end, he was still hopeful that everything would go according to plan. After hearing this, his fans went wild on his streaming chat. Some of them even tweeted about their favorite Minecraft streamer dyeing his hair green:

mel! 🎄 @Shroombies It's very funny to me that Ranboo very much has no clue the hell that is green hair dye



It doesn't matter how temporary the bottle says, you're stuck w that for a while LMAO It's very funny to me that Ranboo very much has no clue the hell that is green hair dye It doesn't matter how temporary the bottle says, you're stuck w that for a while LMAO

Benchtrio Lovebots @BenchTrioLB It is likely Ranboo will have dyed hair for MCC 👀 It is likely Ranboo will have dyed hair for MCC 👀

🔮 @welpclaps I hope ranboo’s hair is permanently green and then he goes bald /gen I hope ranboo’s hair is permanently green and then he goes bald /gen

birb 🎄 @ranbooinhell ranboo dyeing his hair green is gonna be so funny bc its the worst color to choose if you want it to wash out, its gonna be a weird almost-green-but-more-of-a-gross-brown for months ranboo dyeing his hair green is gonna be so funny bc its the worst color to choose if you want it to wash out, its gonna be a weird almost-green-but-more-of-a-gross-brown for months

lyfi🌸 @LyfiSaku ranboo during mcc with his green hair and red suit ranboo during mcc with his green hair and red suit https://t.co/8WM31VkXH9

bri my beloved :) @lovoviii Ok literally though if tubbo dyes ranboos hair dark green before mcc ranboo could quite literally cosplay as the joker Ok literally though if tubbo dyes ranboos hair dark green before mcc ranboo could quite literally cosplay as the joker https://t.co/MMFLknfH4n

lyfi🌸 @LyfiSaku WAIT IF TUBBO DYES RANBOO'S HAIR GREEN THEN DURING MCC HE'S GONNA HAVE A RED SUIT HE'S GONNA LOOK LIKE,,,, WAIT IF TUBBO DYES RANBOO'S HAIR GREEN THEN DURING MCC HE'S GONNA HAVE A RED SUIT HE'S GONNA LOOK LIKE,,,,

Many fans pointed out how dyeing the hair with green color is the worst and how it doesn't fade very nicely. Some of them tried to resemble him with various animated characters with green hair. Many even speculated that he might even cosplay like the Joker from DC, with green hair and a red suit. Fans were all over the place discussing their favorite Minecraft star's hair.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the same stream, he also declared about the new upcoming lore in Dream SMP for his character. He also had a chat with Dream about the next MCC, their team, and discussed tactics with him.

Edited by Shaheen Banu