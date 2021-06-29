Minecraft star TommyInnit drives a tank ft. Tubbo and Jack Manifold in hilariously chaotic vlog

Tuesday and TommyInnit seem to have become synonymous with one another, ever since the Minecraft star recently announced the launch of his new YouTube channel called "Tom Simons."

Of late, the 17-year old Minecraft sensation has been churning out one entertaining vlog after another every Tuesday, with each of his wildly entertaining adventures raking in stellar viewership figures from excited fans across the globe.

If you look carefully you can see a Hot and Sexy Woman. Also I'm driving a Tank pic.twitter.com/vyaFEq7xOq — Tom Simons (@tomsimons) June 29, 2021

From jumping out of a plane to barely surviving a water course, there has certainly been no dearth in terms of creativity and overall wholesomeness, as fans have been treated to one memorable vlog after another.

In his latest upload, TommyInnit took control of a domineering tank with fellow streamers Jack Manifold and Toby "Tubbo" Smith for company.

Within minutes of the video going viral online, social media was abuzz with a flurry of activity as the trio's entertaining exploits soon resulted in a barrage of online reactions.

Fans praise TommyInnit for his wholesome vlogs as drives a tank with Tubbo and Jack Manifold in his latest video

Right at the beginning of his latest vlog, TommyInnit's characteristic tall claims were hilariously undone by his struggle to comfortably get into the requisite camouflage attire.

This eventually prompted a tongue-in-cheek jibe by Jack Manifold who sneered and said:

"How are you going to drive a tank if you can't even dress? "

However Jack's remarks did little to deter his exuberance as he proceeded to unleash a trademark TommyInnit war cry right before learning how to operate a tank.

What made their adventure all the more eventful was the fact that the trio had to first undergo a basic training regime which revolved around driving and target practice, prior to their encounter with the literal boss of the combat park.

From invoking the names of Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson, the rest of the vlog is replete with a barrage of memorable moments, with TommyInnit even proudly displaying his "credentials" to the Prime Minister at one particular juncture.

"Boris will scream my name when he goes 'we're losing all the wars' , who do we need? Tom Simons!"

From casually discussing the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update with Tubbo to going on a mock date with mannequins, TommyInnit is at his trademark best throughout the course of the 11 minute long video.

Fans also got to witness Jack Manifold's humor in all its glory, with the following quotes from the vlog particularly standing out:

"We can't shoot things if I can't see Tubbo. Tubbo, stop it! This is my dream and you're ruining it . "

"If we lose this, I am gonna get disowned and also we are very likely to lose because it's me and two idiots driving a tank! "

In response to his latest vlog, several fans enthusiastically took to Twitter to chronicle some of the best moments:

I love how screaming for George has become a staple in Tom simons vlogs pic.twitter.com/wkRuOYcwSA — nisa ✎ (@nisanotfound) June 29, 2021

the tom simons vlog out of context: pic.twitter.com/9yIBXrLOeC — daisy ‧₊˚✩彡.•*¨ (@savingtommy) June 29, 2021

HONEY WAKE UP NEW TOM SIMONS VID pic.twitter.com/tBpZzFz9ms — @moshi💤 (@moshimoshi54288) June 29, 2021

i’m sorry but every tom simons vlog feels like a fucking fever dream, like wtf is going on pic.twitter.com/ZNUT3mqfdk — mae (@maellohi) June 29, 2021

wake up babes new Tom Simons vlog just dropped pic.twitter.com/uX7qTXeVRa — Kaz🐬 PASSERINE ANIMATIC OUT🌻 (@Kazuallyy) June 29, 2021

the tom simons channel is funny because you can go from watching tommy and his friends innocently mess about in a waterpark to watching them plough a military grade tank through the countryside — diór (@WilburSoft) June 29, 2021

tom simons with the clingyduo content this clip is too cute pic.twitter.com/KVt8Zvix69 — lilly !! (@loulaa24) June 29, 2021

tom simons new video pic.twitter.com/iAyOwirvgR — tiff (@gvcrge) June 29, 2021

c!tommy cc!tommy

🤝

fighting military wars and never winning pic.twitter.com/8g89kcTHrE — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 29, 2021

tom simons escape room vlog please pic.twitter.com/rfGOTNTQNP — mckayla ♡’s nickel (@VIBEITREID) June 29, 2021

tom simons laser tag vlog, please i want it pic.twitter.com/nTGvdsNIWG — elle (@emeraldblockk) June 29, 2021

Perhaps a Minecraft Dream Team Laser Tag vlog is next up? Or a riveting Escape Room one?

In TommyInnit's world, nothing seems too far-fetched.

