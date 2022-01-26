Minecraft star Tubbo rebuilds the overworld with 100 players

Recently, Minecraft star Tubbo hosted a fun-filled event where 100 players rebuilt the overworld from the ground up with all types of concrete blocks. The event happened yesterday on January 25 on his stream.

Tubbo is one of the most famous Minecraft streamers with over 4 million followers on his Twitch channel. He is a part of the highly popular Dream SMP and Origins SMP servers, where he plays a major role in the story arcs. As he has a huge fan following, he keeps them entertained by hosting these small events particularly for them.

This time, the streamer hosted an event on an open server where 100 players can join and rebuild the Minecraft overworld only with concrete blocks. He created a world border so as to reduce the space but gave the players complete creative freedom to rebuild the overworld.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo hosts 100 players to rebuild the overworld

In the beginning of the stream, he explains what the event was all about. He told his viewers that anyone can join the server and out of them, 100 players will be able to participate and build a creative replica of the overworld from scratch with nothing but colorful concrete blocks.

Tubbo starting the event (Image via DreamSMP Reloaded YouTube)

After he shifted these 100 players to the event area, he quickly created a world border of 150 by 150 blocks so as to limit the building area. As soon as he finished explaining the event, the players quickly started building all kinds of structures.

After seeing his followers creatively rebuild the overworld, Tubbo was blown away and appreciated the players in a wholesome way. From time to time, he helped a few people build as well. Within minutes, the flat empty area started looking like the overworld.

Players rebuilding overworld with concrete blocks (Image via DreamSMP Reloaded YouTube)

People built all kinds of structures, some were focused on building trees and rivers, some made mountains, some even made huge mushrooms. Players even made creative and colorful structures like rainbows, flags, ships, and much more.

Loads of creative builds from the players (Image via DreamSMP Reloaded YouTube)

After the ground was completely covered, players started making structures vertically and in the air. Soon, the whole area was filled with different types of builds, both creative and hilarious. The Minecraft streamer visited all the builds and reacted to them humorously, entertaining his viewers and the players at the event.

