"Twitch invited me for an event.": Minecraft star Tubbo is going back to the US for a Twitch event

Recently, Minecraft star Tubbo announced that he will be going to the US for a Twitch event and other work-related meetings.

Tubbo is a well-known content creator with millions of followers on both Twitch and YouTube. Being one of the top creators on Twitch, the company invited him to an event they host frequently, called Twitch Rivals.

In his most recent stream, the Minecraft star explained his plans for the US trip. Tubbo is known for his mischievous personality on stream, as he entertained his streaming chat and planned hilarious pranks for the Twitch event. Last year, he went to the US for the first time and lived there for a month. Now, he will be going back to the country.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo going back to the US for a Twitch Rivals event

In a recent stream, the Minecraft star spoke to his viewers about hosting a subathon after he returns from the US. He later realized that his chat didn't know about him going to the US again. He then explained that Twitch invited him to an event in L.A.

0:24 into the clip above, Tubbo said:

Twitch invited me to come back to LA for one of their events they're doing.

He then went on to announce that he will also be having a meeting in Florida with his team working on Tubnet in the US. Tubnet is a Minecraft server he is planning to launch for both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game. He expressed his excitement for the trip to the US.

Tubbo talking about the US trip while playing on stream (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Tubbo later entertained his viewers by declaring that he would annoy people at the Twitch Rivals event with loads of pranks. He funnily discussed what things he could use to annoy and disturb the event, like shooting with nerf guns, stealing things from the event, and blowing air horns.

2:10 into the clip, he said:

We're gonna cause some mayhem. Some menace if you will.

Later, Tubbo started discussing his subathon that he has planned for after the US trip. He explained how the subathon will be hosted and that he won't leave his stream while he sleeps just because of the subathon.

