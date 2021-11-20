"We back boys": Twitter erupts as Minecraft streamer Ranboo meets up with Tubbo

Recently, Tubbo, a well-known Minecraft streamer, went on a trip to the US to meet his friends. And yesterday, on November 19, he met ex-roommate Ranboo. Both their fans were overjoyed after seeing the latter's tweet featuring a photo with Tubbo.

After Ranboo lived with Tubbo for four months during his trip to the UK, they developed a close friendship. The former returned to his home a month back, in November.

Soon after that, Tubbo decided to go to the US to meet all his fellow Minecraft streamers. And the duo was reunited once again.

Reactions to Minecraft streamer Ranboo meeting Tubbo

Tubbo's trip to the US and meeting with Ranboo once again was long-awaited. After seeing them greet each other, fans expressed their elation as they erupted on Twitter.

The post above received loads of likes and wholesome comments from fans and even other Minecraft streamers.

TommyInnit, another famous Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Tubbo, also replied to the tweet. He sarcastically joked about how he was not jealous of the meetup, posting a photo with DanTDM.

Eryn, another rising Minecraft streamer, joined in on TommyInnit's photo, funnily recreating it with an emoji and stating that he has a cool friend too.

Aimsey, a good friend of Tubbo and Ranboo, noticed how the latter's hair was short and joked about how it had gone missing. Ranboo replied, telling her that the hair swoosh had gone to the other side.

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive The hood did me dirty I swear it’s not that bad @Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive The hood did me dirty I swear it’s not that bad

Ranboo himself replied to his tweet, clarifying how his hoodie covered most of his hair, ensuring it wasn't that short.

Eret, another well-known Minecraft streamer, welcomed Ranboo to Los Angeles.

beautie_, another rising Minecraft streamer, joked in response to Ranboo's tweet, stating how she has books to give her company and recreated their photo with a book.

Many of Ranboo's fans and acquaintances were shocked at how small Ranboo's hair really looked. The faceless streamer was known for his long hair look, and his fans were surprised at his new look.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the photo of Tubbo and Ranboo continues to trend and make the news.

Edited by Ravi Iyer