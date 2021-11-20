×
"We back boys": Twitter erupts as Minecraft streamer Ranboo meets up with Tubbo

Ranboo with Tubbo in the UK (Image via Twitter)
Akshat Kabra
Modified Nov 20, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Feature

Recently, Tubbo, a well-known Minecraft streamer, went on a trip to the US to meet his friends. And yesterday, on November 19, he met ex-roommate Ranboo. Both their fans were overjoyed after seeing the latter's tweet featuring a photo with Tubbo.

After Ranboo lived with Tubbo for four months during his trip to the UK, they developed a close friendship. The former returned to his home a month back, in November.

Soon after that, Tubbo decided to go to the US to meet all his fellow Minecraft streamers. And the duo was reunited once again.

We back boys https://t.co/plI1vBbstx

Reactions to Minecraft streamer Ranboo meeting Tubbo

Tubbo's trip to the US and meeting with Ranboo once again was long-awaited. After seeing them greet each other, fans expressed their elation as they erupted on Twitter.

The post above received loads of likes and wholesome comments from fans and even other Minecraft streamers.

@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive Not even jealous https://t.co/PFG90tl2tY

TommyInnit, another famous Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Tubbo, also replied to the tweet. He sarcastically joked about how he was not jealous of the meetup, posting a photo with DanTDM.

@tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive neither i've got a cool friend also https://t.co/sK3z1JU8lF

Eryn, another rising Minecraft streamer, joined in on TommyInnit's photo, funnily recreating it with an emoji and stating that he has a cool friend too.

@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive your hair ranboo, i think it’s gone missing

Aimsey, a good friend of Tubbo and Ranboo, noticed how the latter's hair was short and joked about how it had gone missing. Ranboo replied, telling her that the hair swoosh had gone to the other side.

@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive The hood did me dirty I swear it’s not that bad

Ranboo himself replied to his tweet, clarifying how his hoodie covered most of his hair, ensuring it wasn't that short.

@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive Welcome to LA! :D

Eret, another well-known Minecraft streamer, welcomed Ranboo to Los Angeles.

@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive It’s okay books got me https://t.co/4RNRMAGLLd

beautie_, another rising Minecraft streamer, joked in response to Ranboo's tweet, stating how she has books to give her company and recreated their photo with a book.

@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive IM HYPERVENTILATING WHAT IS THAT https://t.co/X4qPo61VIL
@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive I’m excited but Ranboo your hair 😧
@Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive RANBOO WHERES YOUR HAIR GONE

Many of Ranboo's fans and acquaintances were shocked at how small Ranboo's hair really looked. The faceless streamer was known for his long hair look, and his fans were surprised at his new look.

Meanwhile, the photo of Tubbo and Ranboo continues to trend and make the news.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
