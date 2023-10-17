Minecraft theory suggests copper golems might come to the game with 1.21 update

Minecraft Live 2023 has given fans plenty of information on the upcoming 1.21 update. However, the addition of one specific feature has led to speculation surrounding the copper golem, a 2021 Mob Vote contestant. With the announcement of the new copper blocks, some of which can be seen in the trial chamber structure, a Redditor named Primal_era has come up with a theory.

Since new copper blocks are arriving in Minecraft 1.21, and archeology made its way to the game in the Trails & Tales update, Primal_era suggests that the copper golem could make a comeback in the upcoming content release.

Most Minecraft fans are skeptical in response, but many hope that the theory would be true.

Minecraft fans discuss the possibility of the copper golem returning in the 1.21 update

Primal_era's theory seems to be linked to the copper golem's participation in the 2021 Minecraft Mob Vote, which it ultimately lost to the allay. During the creature's announcement for the event, Mojang stated that the mob would be included in the game's archeology feature should it win the vote.

Despite its loss, archeology finally made its long-awaited arrival in Minecraft 1.20 with plenty of room to expand. Since new copper blocks will arrive in the currently-unnamed 1.21 update and archeology was introduced shortly before, is it completely out of pocket to think that the copper golem could sneak into the content release?

Some fans suggest that copper or tuff golems may very well arrive in 1.21 (Image via Reddit)

On top of copper blocks, new tuff blocks were also confirmed to appear in the 1.21 update. This got some players thinking that tuff golems, who were featured in the 2022 Mob Vote, may also make an appearance. Considering that the new trial chamber structures are found underground, many fans suggested that copper/tuff golems could operate within them.

Since what is known about trial chambers is relatively light after Minecraft Live 2023, there are plenty of details that Mojang can still share with the community. If the developer announced the return of Mob Vote runner-ups, like the copper and tuff golem, it would not only generate a ton of buzz but also give fans hope for other Mob Vote contestants who didn't win it all.

Fans plead to Mojang that Mob Vote-losing mobs be included in future updates (Image via Reddit)

So far, Mojang has remained tight-lipped about any new mobs coming in the 1.21 update past the breeze and the armadillo. However, it's likely that version 1.21 won't arrive until sometime around Summer 2024. In that light, there's still plenty of time for new announcements as well as the release of Java snapshots and Bedrock previews.

One way or another, the sandbox title's community will get confirmation as to whether copper and/or tuff golems are in the developer's plans for the next major content release. For the time being, players will simply have to keep an eye out for announcements and hope that their theories turn out to be true.