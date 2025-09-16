Minecraft Tom's Simple Storage mod guide

In Minecraft, you need to learn how to manage their storage systems. After a while, you will collect so many items that you have to organize them based on their category. You will create massive storage rooms filled with chests for each and every item. Placing items in each chest after an expedition will feel like a chore. Hence, you can install the Tom's Simple Storage mod, since it helps you to create detailed storage systems with new advanced technical blocks.

Here is more detail about Tom's Simple Storage mod.

Features and download guide for the Tom's Simple Storage mod for Minecraft

What does the Tom's Simple Storage mod offer?

Tom's Simple Storage is a lightweight mod for Minecraft that prioritizes simplicity while maintaining a tidy, vanilla-friendly experience. It gives players a simple way to manage and retrieve their stuff without depending on intricate systems and demanding technical settings.

Players can swiftly locate, collect, and craft objects without having to hunt through numerous chests thanks to the Storage Terminal, which serves as a searchable interface for all connected inventories.

Chests, barrels, furnaces, and other storage blocks are connected via connectors, cables, and trims offered by the mod. Everything is available from the terminal once linked, resulting in a smooth system.

Additionally, players can configure filtering connectors and hoppers to regulate the flow of items, enabling simple automation of sorting and crafting. The convenience is further increased by wireless terminals, which provide cross-dimensional support and enough range for remote storage access.

The mod contains additional tools, such as the Open Crate for overflow objects and Filing Cabinets for specialized storage, in addition to the basic network blocks.

Tom's Simple Storage is a fantastic option for those seeking effective item storage without the hassle of more complicated tech mods. It finds a balance between usability and accessibility.

How to download and install the Tom's Simple Storage mod for Minecraft?

Tom's Simple Storage mod can be downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Tom's Simple Storage mod for Minecraft:

Download and install Fabric or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8. Head to Modrinth and search for the Tom's Simple Storage mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now. Also, download the Indium mod for Fabric 1.21.8 if you choose Fabric, and also install the Sodium mod. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start creating various kinds of modded storage-related blocks.

