Top 5 animals to breed in Minecraft 1.18.1 version

There are many different animals inside Minecraft, and players can use them for various in-game activities. While many of them are cute, some can be more useful than others. Breeding animals is a great way to gain more resources and obtain an easier path to being self-sufficient in their builds.

Here are the top 5 best animals for players to breed in Minecraft 1.18.1.

Minecraft version 1.18.1: Top 5 animals players can breed

Certain animals are better to breed than others because of the unique benefits they provide. Things like axolotls and foxes may be cute, but they do not have the express utility of some of the other animals with more uses, like pigs, cows, or chickens. These animals can be beneficial, of course, but these next 5 animals are sure to be a great blessing to any player in their Minecraft worlds.

1) Bees

Players can use bees for farming honey, which can be used as food, a building block, or to gather sugar. Bees are relatively easy to breed. Players need to find a beehive or bee nest and leave the bees alone. They should then make sure that there are flowers around the bees so that they can breed and grow their numbers and produce even more honey for the player.

2) Chickens

A farm staple, chickens are able to be bred very easily and drop some quality materials that players can use. Of course, chickens drop eggs, which can be thrown to breed more chickens, and they also drop meat to help satiate hunger. Finally, chickens drop feathers, which can be a good bet as a reliable source for players looking to craft a lot of arrows.

3) Pigs

Pigs are a staple in Minecraft and are among the best mobs to breed because of the pork they drop. This food restores much hunger and is easy to get from them. Pigs can be bred using carrots, potatoes, or beetroots. They can also be ridden using a saddle combined with a carrot on a stick. Not as good as horses, but can be helpful to the player as well.

4) Sheep

Sheep are overall great animals to have around and breed. They are a source of food in their mutton, as well as being able to drop wool. Wool is versatile and can be used to make beds, carpets, and even paintings. Players do not have to kill sheep to harvest wool either, and it can be done using sheers for maximum farming of wool, which can be dyed in many colors to suit the player's tastes.

5) Cows

No list of the best breedable animals would be complete without the cow. There are so many uses for cows in Minecraft. Of course, they can be harvested for XP, leather, and beef. However, they can also provide milk to the player, which can remove status effects and be used to make a cake. Players can rarely go wrong when having a farm with a few cows.

