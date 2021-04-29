Every Minecraft player has run into a mob at least once in their playthrough. A mob is any living creature that can move and act on its own accord, such as Pigs, Wolves, and Sheep.

The word "mob" is short for "mobile," which refers to the fact that mobs can move on their own accord.

Top 5 things players should know about mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Joke Mobs

Shown: The derpy Pink Wither, added as a April Fools joke (Image via minecraft.fandom)

For those unaware; Mojang has a sense of humor!

Mojang likes to add "joke mobs" on the first of April to mess with Minecraft fans who are unaware of the special day. April 1st is a day in which people can get away with lying about certain things to get a reaction from others.

The following mobs are considered "joke mobs":

The Pink Wither

Horse (shaped like a cow)

Pony (shaped like a pig)

Redstone Bug

Diamond Chicken

#4 - Glow Squid

Shown: A lone Glow Squid (Image via u/TechnoGamerOff on Reddit)

Most players are aware of the upcoming addition of the Glow Squid, however, some may not know the story behind it.

The Glow Squid was one of three mobs (along with the Moobloom and Iceologer) that was entered into a contest. This contest decided which mob would get added into the new Caves and Cliff update. The players voted and decided that they would like to see the Glow Squid.

#3 - Undead Mobs

Shown: The horrifing Stray mob (Image via Minecraft)

Some may be unaware of the Undead class of mobs. These mobs have special attributes that are not found in any other mobs. The following mobs are the most notable ones classified as undead:

Skeleton

Zombie

Drowned

Strays

Wither

These mobs have special attributes such as being damaged by Potions of Healing, healed by Potions of Harming, and immunity to drowning. (except for Husks and Drowned)

#2 - Strays

Shown: A Stray and Skeleton test site (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may know about Powder Snow and its freezing capabilities, however, they may not be aware of its effects on Skeletons (in the upcoming Caves and Cliffs updates).

Once encased in Powder Snow for a few seconds, Skeletons will begin to violently shake. After a short period of time, they will transform into Strays. This technique can be useful for players looking to farm Arrows of Slowness.

#1 - Highest Damage Dealer

Shown: A Charged Creeper action figure (Image via Pinterest)

Many players may not know which Minecraft mobs do the most damage. The following mobs are ordered accordingly:

Charged Creeper Explosion: 127.5 damage

Wither Spawn Explosion: 103.5 damage

Creeper Explosion: 64.5 damage

Ghast Fireball: 22.5 damage

