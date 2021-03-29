Top 5 tips to get XP in Minecraft easily

XP is an extremely important feature in Minecraft. In order to fight bosses such as the Ender Dragon or the Wither, enchanted gear is 100% required. And to get enchanted gear, players will need XP.

Luckily, a few smart Minecraft players have invented creative and efficient ways for all players to gain tons of XP quickly.

Listed below are the five best tips to easily get XP in Minecraft. Techniques that are easier to accomplish will be listed higher than techniques that are difficult yet provide more XP to save the player as much time as possible.

5 best tips to easily get XP in Minecraft

#5 - Mobs

Shown: Zombies chasing after unsuspecting villagers (Image via Minecraft)

Going out at night and killing mobs is a great way for players to get experience early in the game.

Players who desire to gain XP this way are not required to have much except a stone sword and patience. To kill many with utmost efficiency, players are recommended to use jump attacks and charging attacks.

#4 - Mining

Just...one...more...coal... (Image via Minecraft)

Mining is an extremely easy way for players to get XP quickly. If they do not mind the arduous task of mining blocks of coal over and over, mining will be the easiest and least dangerous technique to gain XP. Also, players are recommended to search for coal specifically as there are usually tons of blocks per vein.

#3 - Ender Dragon

Shown: A player killing an Ender Dragon in Pocket Edition (Image via u/TacoBandit3 on Reddit)

While definitely not the easiest method, killing the Ender Dragon will provide tons of XP for the player.

More specifically, the Ender Dragon provides the player with 12,000 XP, which is approximately 68 levels. If a player needs to reach level 30 for an enchantment, killing the Ender Dragon would definitely accomplish that goal.

#2 - Breeding animals

One of these things is not like the others (Image via Minecraft)

While it doesn't provide the most XP for small farms, farms at a massive scale will provide tons of XP for the player.

Farms are a great source of XP as they provide players with other useful resources at the same time. Minimal work is required as players have most likely already built a farm for food. Also, they can scale their farm up if they want to receive more XP.

#1 - Mob farm

Shown: A beautiful mob farm (Image via u/zaionacid on Reddit)

Mob farms are by far the best way for players to receive massive amounts of XP.

While not easy at first, mob farms are similar to an investment that is guaranteed to make the investor a millionaire in a few hours. Players will have to build the farm, which might take some time. However, they will definitely be showered in XP once it is completed.

