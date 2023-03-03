Minecraft Trails and Tales Update: All you need to know

On March 2, 2023, Mojang provided Minecraft fans with the latest announcement on update 1.20. In their new monthly show, the game's developers coined version 1.20 as the "Trails and Tales" update.

Mojang hopes that this name fits the theme of update 1.20 as a whole. Its developers intend to focus on self-expression and the ability to share memorable stories from one's time in the game.

To that end, Mojang has confirmed several new gameplay features and content additions to help fans play the game however they see fit. Many of these new implementations are already available via Minecraft's Java snapshots and Bedrock betas.

Details are still emerging around Minecraft's Trails & Tales update, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at what is known so far.

The major implementations in Minecraft's upcoming Trails & Tales update

Archeology

After being postponed during Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, archeology is finally making its appearance in the Trails & Tales update. Though it's in its early stages in the current in-game previews, it should likely be expanded upon before its full release.

At the moment, players can craft a brush item and head to wells or pyramids in desert biomes. They can use it to brush new suspicious sand blocks, which can provide players with pottery shards that can be crafted into decorative pots with various patterns.

Mojang has also stated that it intends to allow players to collect sniffer eggs from suspicious sand in the future. Archeology may even expand into other biomes as Trails & Tales approaches.

Smithing Templates and Armor Trimming

New lootable items allow Minecraft players to customize their armor and upgrade their gear (Image via Mojang)

Armor has remained relatively static for years in Minecraft, but Trails & Tales aims to change that. Through the introduction of new smithing template items, which can be looted from generated structures, players can customize their armor with a variety of trim patterns made from different materials. Hundreds of combinations are already possible in previews, and more may be on the way.

Additionally, there is one smithing template that changes the way netherite gear can be obtained in the future. This template is a new resource that is required to upgrade diamond gear into netherite.

Mojang has stated it wants diamond equipment to feel more significant to players instead of simply being a stepping stone to netherite gear. Meanwhile, adding the upgrade smithing template will hopefully make the acquisition of netherite equipment feel more significant.

New Mobs: The Camel and the Sniffer

A major Minecraft update wouldn't feel quite right without some new mobs to increase biodiversity in the world. Trails and Tales has confirmed two new creatures so far.

Rideable camels can be found in desert biomes and are tall enough to avoid attacks by different hostile mobs. Meanwhile, 2022's Mob Vote winner will also arrive in the form of the sniffer. This ancient mob is passive to players and will search the environment to find ancient plant seeds. It will dig them up so that players can plant the seeds and grow flora from a bygone era.

Cherry Grove Biomes

Cherry groves have been a request from Minecraft players for years, and many modders set out to implement the feature well before Mojang was able to.

However, with Trails & Tales, cherry blossom groves are finally making their way into the vanilla build of the game. These groves can be found at the foot of mountains on occasion and contain the titular cherry blossom trees as well as new pink petal flower blocks. Peaceful mobs like sheep, pigs, and rabbits also dot the biomes.

Additionally, bees can be found in hives attached to cherry trees as an added plus. However, like many Minecraft biomes, players can still encounter hostile mobs in cherry grove biomes when the light level reaches zero.

A Bevy of New Blocks

While many features will grace Minecraft's Trails & Tales update, the collection of all-new blocks is one of the most notable.

Bamboo has received its own set of wood-style blocks, and the new cherry tree wood type has also been added, courtesy of the cherry grove biomes. When it comes to flowers, players can decorate with the pink petals found in cherry groves or plant the ancient torchflower that is dug up by the sniffer.

Additionally, Minecraft players can craft hanging signs, create decorated pots via pottery shards found in archeology, and make chiseled bookshelves that can hold books can also be created.

Suspicious sand has also been introduced as a naturally-generated block to be brushed during archeology. However, it can't be obtained at the moment without commands or Creative Mode.

On top of the new wooden blocks that can be created with bamboo and cherry tree wood, players can create two new boats with these wood types. Specifically, cherry wood boats operate much like their counterparts, but bamboo creates rafts instead. Rafts don't provide different stats compared to standard boats, but they do possess a distinct appearance that may suit Minecraft fans better.

Lastly, an addition has been made to the collectible Minecraft mob heads. Piglins can now drop their heads upon death, which can be gathered and used as decoration. They can even be placed on note blocks to recreate the mob's sound effects. The piglin head also animates by moving its ears when powered by redstone or equipped by a player.

