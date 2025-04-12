Minecraft Uncrafting Items add-on guide 

Minecraft is built on crafting and experimentation, but until now, once an item was created, it couldn’t be reversed. The Uncrafting Items add-on by ChunkLabs introduces a new mechanic to change that, allowing players to break down crafted items and reclaim their original materials. This can be especially useful for correcting crafting mistakes or recovering rare resources.

This guide explains how to craft and use the Uncrafting Table, which is central to the add-on, and how to make the most of its mechanics. Currently, the Minecraft add-on is free due to the Spring Sale, so be sure to get it soon.

Crafting the Uncrafting Table in Minecraft

Once you’ve downloaded and enabled the Uncrafting Items add-on from the Minecraft Marketplace, the first step is creating the Uncrafting Table.

You’ll need a standard Crafting Table and eight iron ingots to do this. Simply place the Crafting Table in the center of a crafting grid and surround it with ingots. One in each of the surrounding eight slots. This recipe reflects the table's structure, and once crafted, it appears as a new block in your inventory.

After crafting it, place the Uncrafting Table anywhere in your world, ideally near your crafting area or storage chest, where you’ll frequently need access to it. You will spawn with a guide for the add-on and get an option to obtain a recipe book as well. You can check them out as well.

Using the Uncrafting Table in Minecraft

You can uncraft any item you like (Image from Mojang Studios)

To use the Uncrafting Table, right-click or tap on it, depending on your device, just as you would with a regular Crafting Table. You’ll be presented with an interface where you can insert an item or block. Once inserted, the table will process the item and return the materials that were originally used to create it.

The number of materials you receive back can vary. You can uncraft a wide variety of items, including tools, weapons, armor, blocks, and even some decorative elements. However, certain rare or enchanted items may have restricted uncrafting options, depending on how the add-on is configured in your version.

To download the add-on, click the following link: Uncrafting Items.

The Uncrafting Items add-on is a simple but impactful tool for Minecraft players who want more control over their inventory and crafting decisions. Allowing materials to be recovered and reused adds flexibility that’s often missing in standard survival gameplay.

With just a Crafting Table and eight ingots, players can access a system that fundamentally changes how they manage resources. This feature is so good that it could be added to the main game. Make use of the Spring Sale to try other add-ons for a lower price as well.

