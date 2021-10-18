Every underwater Minecraft mob ranked from worst to best

There are many Minecraft mobs which thrive underwater. And all of them have different uses and special qualities. Some of them drop rare items which can't be obtained from anywhere else, some are cute pets you can keep with you.
Some mobs are just used as fodder, and some are present just to enhance the look and feel of aquatic bodies.
Mojang Studios, the creators of Minecraft, keeps adding new aquatic mobs update after update. They added Axolotls and Glow Squids in 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update, and are about to add Tadpoles and Frogs to the The Wild update coming in 2022.
Underwater Minecraft Mobs ranked worst to best
These are all the underwater mobs currently present in Minecraft, ranked from worst to best based on their usage to the player.
- Pufferfish
- Cod
- Salmon
- Squid
- Turtle
- Dophin
- Tropical Fish
- Glowsquids
- Axolotl
- Guardian
- Elder Guardian
- Drowned
Pufferfish poisons the player when puffed, and doesn't drop anything of major use. Cod & Salmon are used as food for players. Squids and turtles drop items like ink sacks which can be crafted into black dye and used to color items.
Turtles, when they grow up, can drop scutes which are crafted into turtle helmets, which gives you water breathing for 10 seconds.
Players can swim faster near the Dolphins with the Dolphin's Grace effect. Tropical fish can be traded with fishermen villagers for emeralds. Glow Squids glow in the dark and drop glow ink used to illuminate signs and item frames.
Axolotls can be pets and can help players fight the hostile mobs and also heal. Guardians and Elder Guardians can be defeated to claim the Ocean Monument. And Drowned, the most common hostile underwater mob, drops the rare trident, which can't be found anywhere else in the game.
These mobs have their own place underwater, whether being there for visual purposes, or being valuable to the players. They all enhance the underwater experience of the game.