Minecraft Universal Live event: All clapper locations

Mojang Studios recently hosted a Minecraft Universal Studios collaborative event in Bedrock Edition. They created a special server with a massive Universal Studios Tour map where players can enter and enjoy several minigames and explore the world of Hollywood. This map has 12 hidden film clappers scattered all around the area.

If players collect all 12 of them before the event ends on December 22 at 4 PM PST, they will receive a special film clapper as a skin customization item. Here is how players can find these clappers on the Minecraft Universal Studios event server.

How to find all clappers in Minecraft Universal Live event

The first clapper is right next to the universal globe, where the player spawns on the Minecraft Universal Studios event server (Image via Mojang)

First, players must know what the clapper actually looks like on the Bedrock Edition server. A clapboard is something that many players must have seen being used in films; it is used to sync the audio and the video during a film shoot. You can easily search online to see what it looks like or directly refer to the image above as an example of the clapboard on the Bedrock Edition.

During the event, the golden-colored clapper will float around different hidden spots. While the first one will be pretty easy to spot, the other 11 will be concealed discreetly around the massive map.

Here are all the locations for every single clapper in Minecraft Universal Studios event server:

In front of the big globe, right next to the spawn point. Behind the red curtain in the hat shop. Above the green screen, accessible via stairs. Behind the Heist game, on top of the fire hydrant. Inside Fiona's cabin, above the vine climb. Near the Pinocchio parkour, on top of the green awning. Inside the T-Rex exhibit, near the bone bridge. On the platform overlooking the Velociraptor paddock. Inside King Julien's Palace, on top of the throne. On the hot dog stand next to the penguin pool. On the balcony of the Grauman's Chinese Theatre. Behind the green screen in the studio, accessible via a ladder.

The first four clappers on the list are located in the main plaza, followed by two clappers in each special area: Shrek's Swamp, Jurassic World, Madagascar, and Hollywood, in that exact order.

For some clappers, players will have to either complete some minigames or at least take part in them. Overall, they will need to spend quite some time on the server to find all of them.

The Minecraft Universal Studios event server allows players to explore different worlds of some of the studio's most popular film franchises, like Shrek, Jurassic Park, Madagascar, and many more. Players can have fun with other gamers who are exploring the server simultaneously.