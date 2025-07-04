Minecraft Werewolves mod guide

Since Minecraft Java Edition is based on the Java language, its bustling community has come up with all kinds of third-party features for it called mods. There are various kinds of mods, from simple ones improving the game's performance, to massive ones that add loads of new features like mechanics, mobs, structures, biomes, items, and even dimensions.

Some mods even allow players to become some other entity and play Minecraft entirely differently. One of these mods is called Werewolves. Here is more to know about the mod and how to download it.

Features and download guide for the Werewolves mod for Minecraft

What does the Werewolves mod offer?

Werewolves allows you to become a werewolf, adds a separate biome for the special creatures, and much more (Image via CurseForge/Cheaterpaul)

Werewolves is essentially an additional mod to the Vapirism mod that adds werewolves as a faction. This Minecraft mod essentially allows you to choose to become a werewolf. The werewolves also have two different paths according to their skill tree - become a ferocious fighter or a survivalist.

When you are a werewolf, your fur will protect you against some attacks, but you will also be vulnerable to attacks inflicted by silver weapons.

Similar to how the Vapirism mod adds the Vampire Forest, this additional mod also adds a special Werewolf heaven where werewolves can dwell and show their strength and prowess even during the day.

Once you become a werewolf, you need to perform rituals to level up. In these rituals, you need to make certain sacrifices like body parts you collected by hunting. Once you reach level 14 by doing various rituals, you will then become a werewolf lord and get the next set of challenges to complete like killing 10 hunters, vampires, get 32 gold ingots, etc.

How to download and install the Werewolves mod for Minecraft?

Werewolves mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Werewolves mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.21.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Werewolves mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.21.1 as of now. You also need to download the Vampirism mod to make this mod work properly. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and enjoy becoming a werewolf at night, and progress to upgrade your skills.

