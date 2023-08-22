Minecraft x Disney DLC: Everything you need to know 

Minecraft has a long history of collaboration with other brands, games, and intellectual properties, including names as large as Disney. Now, Mojang appears to be ready for another crossover with the House of Mouse by announcing the Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC. This downloadable adventure allows players to experience six unique Disney properties within the sandbox title.

From the sands of Agrabah to the loft heights of Pride Rock, Minecraft players can download this crossover DLC and enjoy many of Disney's most iconic stories, complete with their characters and incredibly memorable moments.

For Minecraft fans who are curious about Disney Worlds of Adventure, breaking down the most important facts surrounding it may not be a bad call.

All essential information for Minecraft's Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC

Enjoy a very happy un-birthday in Minecraft's Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC! (Image via Mojang/Disney)

Mojang has integrated plenty of Disney animations into Minecraft in the past, including The Incredibles, Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Monsters Inc. One DLC even added Walt Disney World itself as a playable map, complete with various Disney characters seen in the Magic Kingdom park.

Now, Disney Worlds of Adventure adds six total stories for players to enjoy. Some of the most popular and beloved Disney properties are included in this crossover. Furthermore, in commemoration of the DLC's release, players can download a free platinum crown for their characters via the Minecraft Marketplace.

All stories included in Disney Worlds of Adventure

Aladdin - In the sandy city of Agrabah, Aladdin and the Genie have gone missing, and players must team up with Jasmine to rescue them.

- In the sandy city of Agrabah, Aladdin and the Genie have gone missing, and players must team up with Jasmine to rescue them. The Little Mermaid - Head under the sea with Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian and conduct an aquatic treasure hunt through a coral reef.

- Head under the sea with Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian and conduct an aquatic treasure hunt through a coral reef. The Lion King - Join Simba and Nala on a journey from Pride Rock to a new jungle biome, complete with its own unique wildlife. Timon and Pumbaa won't be far behind, and Zazu is certainly as keen-eyed as ever.

- Join Simba and Nala on a journey from Pride Rock to a new jungle biome, complete with its own unique wildlife. Timon and Pumbaa won't be far behind, and Zazu is certainly as keen-eyed as ever. Alice in Wonderland - Much like Alice once did, players will enter Wonderland in this story, along with all of its confusing inhabitants and locations. Fans will have to seek out Alice to make sense of everything or at least find a reliable way out of Wonderland without upsetting the Queen of Hearts.

- Much like Alice once did, players will enter Wonderland in this story, along with all of its confusing inhabitants and locations. Fans will have to seek out Alice to make sense of everything or at least find a reliable way out of Wonderland without upsetting the Queen of Hearts. Snow White - There's no danger in the world of Snow White in this DLC, so there is no need to sweat the wicked Maleficent and her sinister plans. Instead, players can join Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in a pleasant forest meadow to pick flowers in a speed-tested minigame.

- There's no danger in the world of Snow White in this DLC, so there is no need to sweat the wicked Maleficent and her sinister plans. Instead, players can join Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in a pleasant forest meadow to pick flowers in a speed-tested minigame. Beauty & The Beast - Gaston has tasked players with scouting out The Beast's castle before his group attacks. However, fans will find the likes of Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Belle preparing for a feast in the castle. Should players still trust the townspeople? Or are the inhabitants in The Beast's castle being wrongly maligned?

Disney Worlds of Adventure is a downloadable DLC that is currently available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and its compatible platforms, including consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. The DLC costs 1,340 coins but includes the game map and 24 Disney-themed skins. It can be downloaded from the Marketplace.