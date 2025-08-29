Minecraft YDM's Scorpions mod guide

Minecraft has all kinds of dangerous creatures that can attack and kill you. Though there are plenty of real-life creatures like bees, spiders, llamas, cows, chickens, fish, turtles, etc., some are still missing that can be added to the game. Scorpion is one such creature, but it can be easily added with mods.

Here is everything to know about YDM's Scorpions, a mod that adds the arachnid to Minecraft.

Features and download guide for YDM's Scorpions mod for Minecraft

What does the YDM's Scorpions offer?

YDM's Scorpions is a unique mod that adds three types of scorpions to Minecraft. The brown and emperor scorpions spawn in the Desert biome, while a special Nether scorpion spawns in the Soul Sand Valley biome.

All three of them have distinct colors and textures, but have the same behavior towards you. The desert variants will hide inside blocks during the day and only come out at night. They will be hostile in nature and can poison you for 20 seconds. However, if you hold a spider eye in your hands, they will stop attacking and will simply follow you since they are tempted by it.

Once they are killed, they will drop their stingers as loot, which can be used to create a brand new potion called Venom Coat. This potion can be consumed to get a special venom armor effect, which will inflict poison on anyone who attacks you.

The modder also allows you to configure the mod entirely through json files. In the file, you can tweak these settings:

Scorpion spawn location (any biome)

Spawn rate

Minimum or Maximum number of a group during spawns

Poison duration

Health points of each scorpion

The damage value they inflict on you

With all these configurable options, you can alter the difficulty level of this mod.

How to download and install the YDM's Scorpions mod for Minecraft?

YDM's Scorpions can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/YourDailyModderx)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the YDM's Scorpions for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge, Fabric, or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8. Head to CurseForge and either search for YDM's Scorpions mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either the Forge, Fabric, or NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge, Fabric, or NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring all three different scorpions in the different Desert and Soul Sand Valley.

