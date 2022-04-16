Minecrafter builds a massive ancient archer

Minecraft players often use their imaginations to create some truly inspiring and artistic creations. For some, the very challenge of the game comes from how well they can bring their incredible creations to life.

A user on Reddit named u/locvox recently posted a video of them building an ancient archer statue in their world. The giant build is highly detailed, with a time-lapse video showing how the Redditor achieved such a beautiful creation.

Minecraft player builds a massive ancient archer

When viewers first begin watching the video posted by u/locvox, it is not quite clear what exactly is being built. But slowly, as the Minecraft player begins to work through their build, the sculpture springs to life. When u/locvox begins adding the finishing touches, and adding the bow string, the amazing nature of the build begins to take full hold. Of course, Redditors voiced their massive approval of this great build.

Most Redditors thought this build was absolutely amazing

After viewing the video of the build, it's easy to see why Redditors were blown away at the precision of the build and how it all worked out in the end. Many of them complimented u/locvox's building skills and simply gave messages of their overall approval of the build, with some of them asking how exactly this build was created, with u/locvox readily providing them with the answers.

Some Redditors made jokes about the statue's posture

In the early stages of the build video, before the bow and arrow is placed in the ancient archer's hands, it appears as though the statue is dabbing. Due to this fact, many Redditors were quick to joke that u/locvox simply just wanted to create a statue of someone dabbing. However, u/locvox was a good sport about the light jesting and did not take any offense to the jokes.

A few Redditors offered minor constructive criticism of the build

While there is no denying that the build created by u/locvox is rather impressive, some Redditors offered some insight into how they could possibly improve the build. This included slight changes in the posturing of the statue, to make it more realistic, and also changing the way the bow itself was created, while adjusting the position of the arrow on the bow. u/locvox politely accepted any and all suggestions.

Perhaps there will be more ancient archers posted from u/locvox in the future

Fortunately, it is quite easy for users to share their imaginative builds with the world on r/Minecraftbuilds. With so much positive feedback as well as some helpful suggestions, a viewer can't help but to wonder if Redditors will be treated to an updated and improved build of the ancient archer in the future.

Edited by Atul S