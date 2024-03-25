5 modded structures that need to be in Minecraft

Minecraft's unique structures are vital for progressing the game and preventing gameplay from becoming stale. For example, strongholds and nether fortresses are needed to reach the end, while the elusive and dangerous Minecraft woodland mansion and the upcoming trial chambers offer engaging combat experiences. However, Mojang can't create ideas so quickly.

Thankfully, the community has been making incredible mods for more than a decade now, with a ton of great potential ideas for structures coming from Minecraft's best modpacks.

Detailed below are five of the best examples of structures or types of structures that Mojang should really consider adding to Vanilla Minecraft.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

5 modded Minecraft structures that should be added to vanilla

1) Battle towers

There have been a lot of different projects over the years, each with its own custom take on battle towers. However, despite all the differences, the core concept remains the same. The towers are tall, naturally generated structures that give players several floors of difficult combat. This culminates in a boss fight on the top of the tower, which will give players a huge reward if they win.

This concept is so simple and has so much room for customization and personalization, which is why the idea has persisted for more than a decade. It would be interesting to see what Mojang could do with this concept.

2) Doomlike Dungeons

Doomlike Dungeons is a really cool structure mod that intends to add Dungeons with designs similar to retro shooters like Doom and Wolfenstein, and succeeds. This gives these dungeons a super unique feel when compared against anything in vanilla and even other mods.

These structures take the game's already existing monster rooms, mineshafts, and even the upcoming trial chambers and push the loot and difficulty to the next level. It would be cool for Mojang to add structures similar to these, maybe even rarer than trial chambers, for players looking for truly cutthroat combat experiences.

3) Roguelike Dungeons

Roguelike Dungeons is an incredible Minecraft Java edition mod that adds different biome-specific dungeon structures. These structures can be found via the different well-designed surface structures that act as entrances. These underground dungeons are procedurally generated and vary in size, making each adventure feel unique and distinct.

This is why Mojang should consider bringing this fan structure, or a similar idea, to the base game. Many of the different structures found in the vanilla game don't have enough internal variation to keep things feeling fresh, which would add a lot.

4) Towers of the Wild

Towers of the Wild is a structure mod inspired by the towers scattered across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda's Breath of the Wild as well as Tears of the Kingdom. These towers would make incredible vanilla Minecraft additions for a few reasons.

The first is that they would help encourage exploration, which is a huge thing for Mojang, both by providing a loot incentive and guiding players to new areas. They do this by acting as a beacon for players to travel toward and providing a great view of the surrounding biomes and structures while being a nice platform for starting to fly with an elytra.

They would also just make useful landmarks to not get lost, as most players make towers of blocks for this purpose anyway. These tower structures would just look much nicer.

5) Repurposed Structures

Repurposed Structures is different from the other structure mods mentioned thus far due to not technically adding any new structures of its own. What the mod does instead is unrestrict the type of generation each structure can use. For example, the mod allows for frozen desert temples or very rare, end city-style villages, which would make for amazing Minecraft villager trading halls.

Rather than adding a new structure, Mojang could instead consider adding new variants of each vanilla structure, similar to what Repurposed Structures does. It would also be cool to see what interesting combinations might be found if Mojang brought these unrestricted spawns to vanilla.