Mojang reveals another new advancement for Minecraft 1.21 update

Minecraft is receiving plenty of new content in the form of mobs, items, weapons, and boss mobs. To make the wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update even more interesting, Mojang Studios has revealed a new advancement that hints at the possible name of the upcoming update. The new advancement is focused on the palatial structure called the trial chambers and the recently added ominous events which is an extension of bad omen in Minecraft.

Here’s everything about the new advancement and how players can get it.

Minecraft adds new advancement

The trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has revealed a new advancement titled ‘Revaulting’ for the 1.21 update. Apart from the clever pun, the advancement also reveals the focus of the upcoming update; the trial chambers and ominous events.

The advancement ‘Revaulting’ will be achieved when players unlock an ominous vault using an ominous trial key. For those who are not aware, the vault and the trial key were added to Minecraft recently. Unlike a regular chest, the vault is fair.

While a chest can be opened and looted by anyone, the vault requires a trial key to open. But here’s the interesting part; even though a player has opened the vault using the key, other players can still open the vault and get rare items as loot. A player can only open a vault once.

The ominous vault is another new addition to Minecraft. When a trial chamber has a bad omen, it turns into ominous trials. When players get close to the trial spawner, it will turn blue. Defeating the trial spawner will give players the ominous trial key that opens the aptly named ominous vault.

The ominous trial spawner (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from the ominous vault being more challenging to open, it holds more precious items such as the heavy core needed to make the mace.

Players can turn on the trial omen effect by acquiring the bad omen in Minecraft first and then being within a 14-block radius of a trial spawner. This will transfer the bad omen to the trial spawner. Players can acquire a bad omen effect by using the ominous bottle, yet another addition to the game.

Apart from the new advancement, the developers have also improved the experimental features mostly centered around the trial chambers.