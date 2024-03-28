How to get ominous trial key in Minecraft

The trial chambers represent one of the latest and most intriguing additions to the Minecraft universe, presenting players with a complex underground structure ripe for exploration. Among its many fascinating features, the ominous variant of the vault and its associated trial key stand out prominently.

The ominous variants are particularly captivating due to the valuable items they contain, serving as the primary incentive for many players to delve into these structures. In this article, we delve into the details surrounding the ominous trial key: how to obtain it, its use, and more within the realm of Minecraft.

Minecraft guide to get and use ominous trial key

An ominous trial key next to an ominous vault in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

For those intending to search through a trial chamber in pursuit of riches, understanding the intricacies of the Minecraft trial spawners, keys, vaults, and their ominous variants is essential.

The ominous trial keys are special items obtained by defeating all waves of mobs spawned by an ominous trial spawner block. Once players successfully eliminate all the spawned mobs, they have a 30% chance to receive an ominous trial key as a reward.

These keys serve as access tokens to unlock ominous vaults, which are exclusive blocks designed to dispense loot items.

The mechanics and reward systems are the same for regular trial keys, vaults, and spawners. However, the likelihood of players obtaining a trial key is higher, and the loot offered by the vault is less valuable in comparison. Ominous vaults can be seen as upgraded versions of regular vault blocks, providing players with superior items.

How to find a trial chamber

A trial chamber explorer map in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The initial step in acquiring an ominous trial key involves locating the trial chambers. As an underground structure, it can be challenging to stumble upon. However, the journeyman cartographer offers a trial chambers explorer map, which proves to be a game-changer in this quest.

Utilizing the map is straightforward: players simply need to navigate toward the singular symbol marked on it. Upon arrival, they must dig downwards until they reach the depths of the trial chambers.

Ominous vault loot

Ominous trial spawner in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

The ominous trial spawners are hard to defeat, as they spawn strong mobs that are often equipped with armor. However, the reward makes it all worth it in the end. Here are some of the most valuable items that an ominous vault may reward the player with:

Enchanted golden apple

Flow banner

Flow armor trim smithing template

Wind Burst, Breach, and Density enchantment for the mace

Heavy core

The ominous vault undeniably enhances the appeal of trial chambers, making it among the most rewarding structures in the Overworld.