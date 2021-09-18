Mojang shares secrets about Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is Mojang's most ambitious update ever. Both developers and players were saddened to learn that the update was split into two parts.

Mojang has launched the first part of the Caves and Cliffs update and is now working on the second part. Minecraft 1.17 update added many beautiful blocks and items along with some cute mobs. Even though the major world generation features got delayed, the 1.17 update still became a huge one.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Does someone really spend their days drawing axolotls in buckets? And just how many cave puns did we come up with brainstorming update names?



On Minecraft's official YouTube channel, Mojang has a series called "The Secrets of Minecraft." In these videos, M.A.R.I.L.L.A and Narrator humorously share hidden information about past Minecraft updates that players don't know about.

Secrets about Minecraft1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1

M.A.R.I.L.L.A and Narrator are back with a new episode of "The Secrets of Minecraft", and this time, they have revealed some interesting information about the first part of Caves and Cliffs update.

Update Aquatic was also a two-part update

Update Aquatic (Image via Mojang)

M.A.R.I.L.L.A and Narrator talked about the split of Caves and Cliffs update and how they did the same for Update Aquatic in Bedrock Edition. Like Caves and Cliffs update, Update Aquatic was also divided into two parts but only for Bedrock Edition.

Some Update Aquatic features were added in the first part, while others later in the second part. Initially, it was supposed to come as one main update, but the update was split in the Bedrock Edition due to technical difficulties.

Inspiration for screaming goat noises

Goats are one of the three mobs added in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1. These mischievous mobs have a rare variety called screaming goats. Only 2% of goats spawn as screaming goats. Since they look exactly the same as regular goats, finding screaming goats can be difficult.

Players can identify a screaming goat by its hilarious scream. As mentioned by M.A.R.I.L.L.A, this screaming voice is inspired by a popular video of a real-life screaming goat. In Minecraft, some voices for screaming goats are taken from real goats, while a few are done by a "hoo-man."

Potential names for Caves and Cliffs update

1.17 update name ideas (Image via Mojang)

M.A.R.I.L.L.A and Narrator also shared various names the team came up with for the update. The Caves and Cliffs update could have been named A Very Miner Update, The Caves & Peaks Update, The Update That Rocked The World, and so on.

Old designs for axolotls and inspiration for dripstone caves

Axolotl design (Image via Mojang)

Almost everything in Minecraft is inspired from somewhere or something. Dripstone caves are inspired by Hang Sơn Đoòng cave in Vietnam. Players will find similar caves in the upcoming 1.18 update.

M.A.R.I.L.L.A and Narrator revealed the old designs of Minecraft's new cute mob, axolotls. Artists came up with various animation concept arts for axolotls based on real-life axolotls. They also shared how developers have to consider mob interactions when adding multiple mobs in an update.

